Watch Burton Albion Vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, EFL Cup Semifinal 2nd Leg

Defending Premier League champs Manchester City appear destined for the Carabao Cup final.

English League One side Burton Albion dared to dream big in this season’s Carabao Cup, defeating Premier League side Burnley as well as Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, per Soccerway, in their improbable drive to the League Cup semifinals. But the bubble finally burst in the first-leg match two weeks ago, when they traveled to face defending five-time cup winners Manchester City. Manchester delivered a zealous, 9-0 shellacking of the lower-league side. But Burton Albion will get one more chance at the Premier League champions — this time in front of their home fans — in a second-leg match that will live stream from Staffordshire.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the English League Cup Wednesday semifinal second-leg match between Manchester City and Burton Albion, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Wednesday, January 23 — and the game will take place at the 6,900-seat Pirelli Stadium in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, England.

Throughout central Europe, that kickoff will come at 8:45 p.m. Central European Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Brewers-Citizens Carabao Cup confrontation live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, or at 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 3:45 a.m. China Standard Time on Thursday, January 24.

“It’s the best way to respect the competition and respect the opponents. If you are 4-0 up and forget to continue, you don’t have respect for the competition or your opponent. The best way is do what we have to do,” Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola told ESPN when asked why his club ran up the score in such a ruthless fashion.

Guardiola will likely field a starting 11 comprised largely of second-team players for the match at Burton. As Goal.com noted, as long as the reserve players can avoid allowing 10 goals to the Brewers, Manchester City will advance to the Carabao Cup final — and get a chance for back-to-back wins in the tournament. Their opponents will be either Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur, who meet on Thursday at Stamford Bridge. The Spurs hold a 1-0 aggregate lead.

Burton Albion Manager Nigel Clough (l) is congratulated by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (r). Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Burton Albion vs. Manchester City Carabao Cup semifinal second-leg match, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but offers a free seven-day trial period. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Brewers vs. Citizens League Cup semifinal game at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried on the Sky Go platform. In Italy, the Burton Albion vs. Manchester City League Cup match will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Carabao Cup semifinal match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the semifinal second-leg match.

Throughout the Caribbean, the game will stream only via SportsMax. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Manchester City vs. Burton Albion, see LiveSoccerTV.com.