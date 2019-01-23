Is Heather Dubrow Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ For Season 14?

Find out what she's saying now.

Heather Dubrow is writing off a potential return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During a recent sit-down with AOL’s Gibson Johns, Heather looked back on her time on the long-running Bravo TV reality series and admitted that she isn’t completely against the idea of returning to the show for Season 14, or another future season.

“I feel like I did five years, it was a good run — some years good some years not so good — but, you know what? That’s sort of the nature of the beast,” she explained. “When I look back on it, I only feel fondness. I remember the laughing, I remember the trips, I remember the good, and I’m very grateful for the platform that its presented us.”

As for a possible return, Dubrow’s plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, wondered if she would be allowed back to the show after her sudden exit following the series’ 11th season years ago.

“Also, can you go back to a school you’ve graduated from?” he asked.

As fans of the Real Housewives franchise well know, cast members have been known to return to the show after quitting. For example, Bethenny Frankel returned to The Real Housewives of New York City after taking a three-season hiatus and NeNe Leakes returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after taking two seasons off.

There have also been several cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County return in cameo roles, including Jeana Keough and Gretchen Rossi.

When Heather Dubrow was asked point-blank whether she’d sign a deal with Bravo TV to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in the future, she said, “Never say never.”

“I don’t want to say that I’m never go back and then be like, ‘Well, I’ve changed my mind,'” she explained.

According to AOL’s report, Dubrow’s former co-stars, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, have both publicly expressed their desire for her to return to the show and recently, Dubrow ran into Gunvalson while enjoying a night out at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Orange County, California.

During their run-in, Dubrow and Gunvalosn reportedly joked about her potential Bravo TV return.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast is expected to reunite in the coming weeks to begin production on the show’s upcoming 14th season. No word yet on when the new episodes will premiere but it can be assumed that they will start airing later this year.