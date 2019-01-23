‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, January 24: Steffy Meets Baby Phoebe

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 24, state that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have an immediate reaction when she meets Baby Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas). Steffy has wanted a sibling for Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) since she heard that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was pregnant. She is so close to having the family that she wanted that she may ignore any niggling doubts.

Reese Buckingham arranged a meeting with Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Steffy. He wants to push ahead with the adoption and urges mother and daughter to make a decision. Now that the moment is here, he is also afraid that Florence may spill the beans. Bold and the Beautiful recap, per Inquisitr, states that Flo only just found out that the baby actually belongs to Hope.

Taylor and Steffy will make their way to Reese’s apartment. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Steffy will feel an instant connection to the baby. Although Steffy already has a daughter, she has room in her heart to raise another child. But nothing could have prepared her for the instant connection that she feels to the newborn baby girl.

Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that she said that she had a feeling that the baby and Kelly were meant to be sisters, and she will be reminded of her feelings when she first meets the baby. She will be convinced that the baby was meant to be part of her family.

Indeed, Steffy is correct. The baby was meant to be part of her family all along because B&B fans will recall that Hope and Steffy planned to raise their daughters like sisters. They talked about setting aside their personal grievances and vowed to put their children first. Both these women know what it’s like to grow up with feuding stepparents and did not want the same for their daughters.

Steffy considers adoption as Hope continues to grieve for Beth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Q0twvjSZaE #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PfGZJTwTNQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 22, 2019

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Inquisitr, tease that Steffy adopts the baby. She calls her Phoebe after her twin sister who died in an accident. Although it seems as if Steffy will finally have everything she wants, it is only a matter of time before it all falls apart.

Stay tuned to B&B to find out how Hope is reunited with her only child, while Steffy has baby Phoebe ripped away from her. Will Reese be brought to justice, and will Taylor cover up for the man she calls a friend?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.