Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth ‘Want To Have A Family’ Soon, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Miley Cyrus may not be pregnant right now, but the 26-year-old singer and her newlywed husband Liam Hemsworth are definitely considering starting a family in the future. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that Cyrus and Hemsworth are more in love than ever before following the tragic Malibu wildfire that destroyed their home. After seeing Hemsworth’s bravery during the devastation, Cyrus knew she wanted to settle down with the 29-year-old actor.

“Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony,” the source said. “Miley is so happy with her life right now. She’s finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn’t be happier.”

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in December 2018. The decision to spontaneously wed ultimately boiled down to what they experienced when the fire tore through Malibu, according to the source.

“[Miley and Liam] decided to get married after seeing how well they worked together after the fires in Malibu. They didn’t want to rush, but after going through the trauma together, they became closer than ever,” the source explained.

The Woolsey wildfire devastated counties in Los Angeles and Ventura, California in November, burning 96,949 acres and destroying 1,643 structures. Unfortunately, Cyrus and Hemsworth’s home was left in ashes. Symbolically enough, only a charred “LOVE” sign remained, which the couple shared on Instagram when the fire passed.

Cyrus appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December, where she explained that she had been travelling in South Africa during the natural disaster. However, Hemsworth was home and able to evacuate himself and the couple’s horses, pigs, seven dogs, and four cats safely.

“Liam was an amazing hero,” the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer explained. “It was really sexy to me.”

Hemsworth also made sure to care for other people during the tragedy, which another source later mentioned “sealed the deal” for Cyrus wanting to get married.

On December 26, just after the couple tied the knot, rumors circulated that Cyrus was either trying to get pregnant or already pregnant, an earlier Inquisitr story reported. Then, another report in mid-January allegedly confirmed that the singer is expecting.

Cyrus quickly shut down these rumors by referencing the egg that went viral by earning more likes than Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so “Happy For Us’,” the singer wrote, asking followers to stop spreading the rumor and continue praising the egg.