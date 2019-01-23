Alec Baldwin Pleads Guilty After Parking Dispute Assault

The 'SNL' actor agreed to take a plea to second degree harassment.

Saturday Night Live actor Alec Baldwin entered a plea of guilty in the assault of a man over a parking space in November. The deal involves no time behind bars, but it does have Baldwin taking responsibility for his part in the altercation over his claim on a parking spot in New York City.

PageSix says that Baldwin showed up in court this morning to enter a guilty plea to second-degree harassment of Wojciech Cieszkowski who he slapped while arguing over a parking space he asserted was his. Baldwin has agreed to take anger management classes and to pay a fine of $120.

The prosecutor, Ryan Lipes, released a statement explaining how they reached their decision to offer. a plea deal.

“We have had an opportunity to review video surveillance in this case, speak with the witnesses, review the medical records and speak with the victim. Given that Mr. Baldwin does not have a criminal record, we are prepared to offer a harassment violation in the second degree with the condition that he completes the short anger management program.”

Baldwin was initially facing the charge of assault and harassment after he tangled with the victim on November 2nd over a parking spot.

Prosecution Cuts Deal in Alec Baldwin's Criminal Assault and Harassment Case https://t.co/qY4d5JcDii — TMZ (@TMZ) January 23, 2019

At the time of the skirmish, the actor would not admit to hitting Cieszkowski, but he did tell police that he might have pushed him.

“He’s an a–—-e. He stole my spot. I did push him.”

The details in the case are sealed according to Baldwin lawyer Alan Abramson, and his client will have to complete anger management classes by his next court date in March.

At the time of the altercation, the victim spoke briefly with the press only to say that he was “sore” from their meeting, but acknowledged that he’d be okay, says the Inquisitr. Cieszkowski, an avid runner survived the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing with a respectable completion time, only to make news for getting hit by noted blowhard, Alec Baldwin in front of a parking spot on a New York street.

Witnesses supported the victim’s telling of events.

“Yelling escalated to shoving, and finally the tantrum-throwing thespian, 60, allegedly belted Cieszkowski.”

Over the years, Baldwin has had some public arguments with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger and his daughter, Ireland Baldwin (including a very public answering machine message in which he called her a pig).

Since the election of Donald Trump, Baldwin has also had a public falling out with his brother, Stephen, over the younger Baldwin’s support of the president.