Hakeem Jeffries, Who Called Trump ‘Grand Wizard Of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,’ Stands By His Statement

He did say, however, that he doesn't believe the president is a racist.

Hakeem Jeffries, the New York Democrat who called Donald Trump “the grand wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” stood by his earlier statements on Wednesday, but stopped short of calling the president a racist, CNN is reporting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jeffries, speaking the civil rights organization National Action Network during a Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. event on Monday, compared Donald Trump to the head of the Ku Klux Klan.

“These are challenging times in the United States of America. We have a hater in the White House: the birther in chief, the Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

He went on to suggest that Jim Crow may be dead, but his “nieces and nephews” are alive and well in America, referring to the pre-Civil Rights era in which laws systematically oppressed blacks.

Jeffries wasn’t the only Democrat to equate Trump with racism on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that Trump represented “a giant step back” for the progress in racial equality for which King fought so hard. And freshman New York congressional representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that she had “no question” that Trump himself was “a racist.”

On Wednesday, Jeffries was given the chance, by CNN‘s Alisyn Camerota, to clarify his Monday remarks. Camerota asked Jeffries directly if he regretted “going that far” in his Monday comments. Jeffries didn’t equivocate in his answer.

“Not at all. We’ve got to have an opportunity for at least one day a year to have a candid, if sometimes uncomfortable, conversation about race.”

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries calls President Trump the "grand wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue" https://t.co/9dREj1ZxWH pic.twitter.com/U7Qr8oiCcS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 22, 2019

He did, however, walk back his remarks, somewhat, saying that he doesn’t believe that Trump is a “card-carrying member” of the KKK.

As for claims that he said the president was racist, Jeffries noted that he never actually used that word in describing Trump. He also says that, though he doesn’t believe that Trump is a racist, he (Trump) has “presided over and engaged in directly a series of racially insensitive remarks.”

“Wolf Blitzer in the past has asked me whether I believe the President is a racist and I’ve consistently said no. But it did capture a troubling pattern of racially insensitive and outrageous at times behavior that spans not months, not years, but decades.”

Jeffries then pointed to a series of allegations against Trump that, by some measures, appear to point to underlying racism. For example, Trump famously referred to “very fine people on both sides” following a racially-motivated murder in Charlottesville, Virginia; and to Trump’s famously promoting the “birther” conspiracy that claims that Barack Obama was not born in the United States.