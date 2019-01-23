Meghan Markle ‘Huge’ Baby Bump Stumps Fans: ‘No Way She’s Only Six Months’

Ever since news of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy first broke out about three month ago, fans of the royal family have been extremely curious — and vocal — about the Duchess of Sussex’s baby bump.

The 37-year-old mother-to-be is approaching the 40-week milestone and is reportedly enjoying an easy pregnancy, free from the difficult and uncomfortable pregnancy symptoms that typically plague expecting mothers, the Inquisitr reported earlier today.

Last week, Markle let slip that she was “six months pregnant,” inadvertently revealing her due date. Given that both Kensington Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been tight-lipped about Markle’s due date, as well as about the gender of the royal baby, this tidbit of information has sent fans wild.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Markle and her husband Prince Harry were on a visit to Birkenhead in Liverpool on January 14, where the couple was showered with love and attention by the welcoming crowd gathered to greet them. According to several sources, the Duchess of Sussex was asked by a woman in the crowd how far along she was and that’s when Markle spilled the tea.

“We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” Carla Gandy, who had come from Wallasey together with her 4-year-old daughter to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, later told People:

Later that day, Markle reportedly told others gathered in Hamilton Square that she and Prince Harry would be welcoming their first child in April.

The Duchess of Sussex photographed in Hamilton Square during her visit to Birkenhead. Charlotte Graham/WPA Pool / Getty Images

With everyone in the world closely watching Markle’s growing baby bump, fans have noticed something peculiar about its size. To put it plainly, it seems that the duchess’ bay bump looks quite large — too big in fact for an expecting mother just entering her third trimester.

The British media outlet Express is reporting that fans have described Markle’s baby bump as “huge” in a number of Twitter posts.

“No way she’s only six months,” one person tweeted, while another wrote that she’d “seen women in labor with smaller bumps”.

6 months?? its gonna be a 20 pounder by april….???????????????? — suzie (@zooziee) January 14, 2019

In addition, Markle’s large baby bump seems to have stirred quite the attention during her visit to the Mayhew animal welfare charity a couple of days later. According to the Huffington Post, one of the women present took a look at her stomach and paid her a very bold compliment, calling the Duchess of Sussex “a fat lady.”

The size of Markle’s baby bump has made fans wonder whether she is actually due to give birth a lot sooner, notes Express. The suspicion that Markle may be farther along than the royal family lets on is nothing new. Last year, the Inquisitr reported that fans took to Twitter to discuss the Markle’s “big belly,” speculating that the royal baby could be born as early as March.

Aside from being shocked that Markle is just six months along, fans also seem to be fostering the idea that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be expecting twins.

I am convinced that Meghan Markle is having twins. That bump is so damn huge. — Siphokazi Mbatani (@siphokazi13) January 17, 2019

However, not all the Twitter fans are buying into these latest rumors. One woman pointed out that each pregnancy looks and feels different from one expecting mother to another, saying: “All women carry differently.”

In Markle’s case, her baby bump looks to be resting quite high — which may be due to her physical fitness and yoga-toned muscles, speculates Express.

“When a woman carries high, her abdominal muscles are often in good shape, while lax muscles from age, previous pregnancies or decreased fitness can cause her to carry low,” Dr. John Thoppil, an assistant clinical professor of OB-GYN at Texas A&M University College of Medicine, detailed in a statement.

Meghan Markle presents Angela Midgley with a Moses basket at ‘Number Seven’, a ‘Feeding Birkenhead’ citizen’s supermarket and community cafe, on January 14. Anthony Devlin/WPA Pool / Getty Images

While some people have suggested that the size and height of Markle’s baby bump could indicate that the royal is expecting a girl, another expert clarified that the duchess’ big belly may actually point to a big baby.

“The way a woman carries a baby has more to do with the size of the baby,” said Prof. Steve Robson, who is the Immediate Past-President of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.