‘The Masked Singer’s’ Alleged Lion, Rumer Willis, Plays It Cool With Friends In LA

Rumer Willis is one of the most common names that fans are throwing around when trying to figure out the identity of the lion on The Masked Singer. However, she’s playing it totally cool when it comes to the rumors.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Rumer Willis was recently spotted out and about in L.A. with her friends. She continues to keep quiet about whether or not she’s one of the stars captivating judges and viewers with her voice behind an elaborate mask.

Rumer — who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis — was seen out with her pals this week as they hung out. Willis looked casual as she donned all neutral tones for her wardrobe, including a pair of beige pants, a white and tan striped shirt, and white sneakers.

Willis also added a bit of darkness to her ensemble by sporting a black leather cap and a matching black leather handbag, one which she wore across her body for the outing with her friends.

The former Empire star recently wrapped up a two-character performance in Love Actually Live, wherein she played the roles of Keira Knightley’s former character, Juliet, and Heike Makatsch’s former alter-ego, Mia, in different shows.

Rumer is also set to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which stars two of Hollywood’s biggest leading men — Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Rumer is playing actress Joanna Pettet in the film, which will be out later this year. Pettet is the woman who had lunch with pregnant actress Sharon Tate just hours before she was murdered by Charles Manson’s group.

Meanwhile, fans think they have Rumer Willis pegged as the celebrity behind the lion mask on FOX’s new hit TV show, The Masked Singer. On the show, celebrities completely hide their identities behind elaborate costumes and voice changing software.

The constants then get up and sing for a panel of judges, a panel that includes Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong. The judges make their best guesses as to who might be behind the masks — and at the end of each show, one of the performers is forced to unmask themselves and is sent home.

So far, NFL star “Downtown” Antonio Brown, comedian Tommy Chong, and NFL icon Terry Bradshaw have all been unmasked. Fans are going wild in their attempts to figure out who the other contestants might be.

Viewers can see if Rumer Willis truly is behind the lion mask by watching The Masked Singer Wednesday nights on Fox.