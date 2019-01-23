Snow Falls Beautifully All Around Disneyland Paris As Characters Have Fun [Photos And Video]

This time of year always makes for a beautiful site at the Disney Parks in Paris.

If you’ve ever visited the parks of Walt Disney World and Disneyland during the Christmas holidays, you may have seen some of the soapy snow that falls on everyone. It’s a fun visual and something that brings about even more holiday spirit near the end of the year. For those who have been visiting Disneyland Paris recently, though, those guests have had the honor of seeing real snow fall around the park and characters playing in it.

The temperatures have dropped in late January over in Paris and it’s become quite the beautiful time to be at the Disneyland Paris Resort. Some of the sights that can be seen there will likely never be possible at the parks in the United States.

Anyone who visits Magic Kingdom or Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Central Florida or Disneyland in California can see some “snoap” as many guests call it. During the holidays, the soapy snow falls down onto the crowds as the Christmas decorations adorn the surrounding buildings and lamp posts.

On Instagram, user disney_withsimone decided to share the beauty that comes with real snow falling in a Disney park. She shared a number of pictures from Disneyland Paris earlier this week as the snow fell all around and the water froze into gorgeous icicles.

Even the broomsticks from Disney’s animated classic Fantasia were happy to catch a little something different in their buckets.

Once the snow started to collect on the ground in the park, many others hopped on social media to share their photos. It’s hard to deny that Disneyland Paris is always beautiful, but seeing it covered in the fluffy white stuff makes it even more gorgeous.

Everybody is sharing their photos of Disneyland Paris covered in snow and LET ME SHARE SOME OF MINE: pic.twitter.com/v1vf8Jc6wA — ~ Maria ????| ???? ???? (@VaeBaek) January 23, 2019

The resorts at Disneyland Paris also became even more elegant than usual thanks to the fallen snow.

Snow has reached Disneyland Paris!! There’s something you don’t see in the US Parks! #DisneyDaily #Disney pic.twitter.com/TcNoS2G3IU — Frankie (@AirFrankie) January 22, 2019

#InsidEars #DisneylandParis news 1/2: Official photos released of Disneyland Park covered in some snow today! #PantomManor pic.twitter.com/ow5hdgPmra — Capturing Disney Parks (@captdisneyparks) January 22, 2019

It must truly be something to experience the Disney Parks in the snow as it’s obvious that they make for truly wonderful pictures. There are other things to experience while at the parks, though, and some may forget that the characters want to have fun in the cold weather as well.

With all of the images popping up online of Disneyland Paris covered in snow, there are also some pics and videos of characters having a good time. One video even shows Tigger bouncing and pouncing on a “snow day.”

????Snow Day at Disneyland Paris ???? pic.twitter.com/HqPXLNgfE8 — ED92 (@ED92live) January 23, 2019

There is always the hope that one day, snow will fall down upon Walt Disney World or Disneyland for those who won’t make it out of the country. For those who have the distinguished honor of visiting Disneyland Paris or some of the other international parks, though, you have the opportunity of seeing the gorgeous snowfall and characters playing around in it.