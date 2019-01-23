David Beador’s Girlfriend Lesley Cook Looks Back On Their Year-Long Romance

Shannon Beador is moving on as well.

David Beador and his girlfriend, Lesley Cook, have been together for over a year and on Instagram, Cook recently shared a throwback photo of the two of them.

As David’s split from estranged wife Shannon Beador, of The Real Housewives of Orange County, continues to be tumultuous, he and Lesley appear to be going strong and in a post on Tuesday, Cook said she and David have been having “fun” for the past year.

“This time last year. Time flys when you’re having fun!” she wrote. in the caption of a photo taken at the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Deer Valley.

In Lesley’s photo, she and David were seen standing at the top of a mountain with their ski gear on.

As fans have likely seen, David and Lesley have been doing tons of traveling since meeting one another at the end of 2017, months after David’s split from wife Shannon, and recently took Lesley’s two young children to Walt Disney World.

In a family photo taken at the amusement park, David and Lesley posed with her son, her daughter, and Winnie the Pooh and in the caption, Lesley posted several heart emojis.

Before their visit to Orlando, Lesley shared photos of herself and David in Paris, France and Athens, Greece.

While David used to share images of the two of them together on his own Instagram page, he deleted his account last year after facing backlash over his romance from fans of his estranged wife.

Below is a photo of Shannon Beador and her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Tamra Judge.

Shannon Beador and her co-stars are currently preparing to embark on filming on the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She’s also preparing to head back to court in the coming weeks to continue to fight for spousal and child support from David Beador.

Although David has been accused of being a poor father on the show, Lesley Cook spoke out on his behalf months ago and insisted he is a phenomenal dad to the three kids he shares with Shannon.

“David is an absolutely amazing dad. He takes his daughters to school every morning, well the ones that don’t drive. He takes them to all of their after school activities, drives them to their tournaments, and is always there for them,” she told Us Weekly. “His daughters are the absolute light in his life, and he loves them so very much. The girls will always come first.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo TV sometime later this year.