Kim Kardashian Worried That Brother Rob Is Getting Played By Alexis Skyy

Kim Kardashian is a protective big sister. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be very worried about her younger brother, Rob Kardashian, and his new romance with reality star Alexis Skyy.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian is beyond worried that her brother is going to be played by Alexis and fears that things will turn sour in the romance, much like they did with his baby mama, Blac Chyna.

“[Kim] fears that Rob’s new girlfriend Alexis will use Rob for clout, fame, and notoriety. Kim has been warning Rob to be careful not to spend too much time with Alexis and not to fall in love with her,” an insider dished, adding that “Kim questions Alexis’s motives and would hate to see someone take advantage of her brother and his famous family for insincere reasons.”

Meanwhile, things are getting heated between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna over his romance with Alexis Skyy. The two women have been feuding, and Kim is said to be worried about her niece, Dream, getting caught up in it all.

“Kim hopes that Dream is not getting involved” by “spending time with and not getting attached to Alexis. Kim has fears about the integrity of Alexis’s true motivations with Rob and how that might affect Dream.”

However, TMZ reports that Dream and Alexis won’t be having much interaction as Rob and Chyna have allegedly agreed that their daughter will not be introduced to any significant others within the first six months of dating.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna and Alexis Skyy reportedly got into an altercation at a house party earlier this month, where Chyna called out Alexis for all of her past interaction with Rob.

Sources claim that Rob and Alexis have hooked up in the past, even when he was still in a relationship with Chyna, but that Kardashian’s baby mama didn’t think the hookups were meaningful.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she believes Rob will appear on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, revealing during a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that her brother is doing great, and that he’s considering returning to the family’s reality series here and there next season.

Fans can see more of Kim, Rob, and all the drama with their famous family when KUWTK returns with new episodes later this year.