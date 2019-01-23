Kendall Jenner Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skimpy Outfit Alongside Will Smith’s Daughter Willow

Kendall Jenner just announced her new fashion partnership, as she reveals she is part of the Stuart Weitzman Spring 2019 campaign alongside three other famous faces.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star took to Instagram to showcase the gorgeous photo shoot she was a part of. Kendall was joined by Will Smith’s daughter Willow, fellow model Jean Campbell, and Chinese actress Yang Mi.

Kendall shared a couple of pictures from the shoot on social media, including one where she’s sitting in between Willow and Jean, wearing only a skimpy bodysuit that showed off her long and toned legs — as well as her curvy backside. She strikes her best model pose while rocking the purple outfit, one paired with the much-coveted nude sandals from the shoe brand’s new line. Her raven locks are swept to the side, and she’s donning natural-looking makeup consisting of some dark mascara and a nude lipstick.

Willow, who’s sitting to Kendall’s left, leans her elbow on her friend’s shoulder while displaying her strong biceps and intense gaze. The 18-year-old is wearing a nightgown-style ensemble, which she paired with thicker-heeled pink sandals. Her hair is styled in a partial up-do, and she too is seemingly makeup-free. Blonde beauty Jean, who’s slightly crouching on the opposite side, also rocked a silky pink dress. She donned some classic nude pumps for the shoot. Her long blonde tresses were worn down in a wavy style with a mid-part, and her pale skin was given an extra glow with some rose blush.

In another picture posted to Kendall’s Instagram Stories, Yang Mi, who’s one of the biggest celebrities in China, also stood next to the other three women — striking a serious pose and showing off her long legs. The four bombshells have now joined the Stuart Weitzman Women family, with Kendall saying that she was “excited” to be a part of the project.

The reality TV star is reportedly at a very good stage in her life — especially now that she has taken her relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons to the next level, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Kendall, 23, joined Ben’s mother, Julie, as they both sat court-side at one of his Philadelphia 76ers games.

Although this isn’t the first time that they both attended the same match, the two ladies now sat side by side. They looked positively happy as they watched Ben score for his team, and chatted to each other throughout the game.