Shay Mitchell Puts Her Booty On Display In Red Thong Bikini For Latest Instagram Snap

The actress revealed, however, that the tiny swimwear caused somewhat of a wardrobe malfunction as she went on a kayaking adventure.

Following the success of her latest Netflix hit show You, actress Shay Mitchell spent a relaxing few days in the Philippines, spending some time on the beach and taking in the gorgeous scenery.

To the delight of her fans, Shay shared a number of pictures to her Instagram account of her vacation, the most recent being of her trip kayaking in Big Lagoon State Park.

In the envy-invoking post, shared on Wednesday, January 23, the Pretty Little Liars alum was captured with her back to the camera with a breathtaking view of tall, rocky cliffs ahead of her as she kayaked under the warm sun down the lagoon’s beautiful blue waters.

Shay put on an equally-as-gorgeous display in the photo, turning up the heat with a sexy red thong bathing suit that flaunted her curvaceous booty as she paddled a yellow kayak. The swimsuit’s high waistband accentuated her tiny waist and toned body, and her long, dark tresses hung low down her back, making it unclear as to whether or not the bottom part of her ensemble was part of a one-piece or two-piece suit.

Despite Shay’s stunning look in the barely-there swimwear, she revealed that it actually caused somewhat of a wardrobe malfunction as she went on her adventure.

“Truth be told, I had a major wedgie throughout this whole kayaking experience,” she revealed to her 22.4 million followers on the social media platform. “Buttt…the lagoons were amazinggg!”

The photo was certainly appreciated by Shay’s fans, who awarded the post nearly 700,000 likes within just 10 hours of going live. Thousands flocked to the comment section as well to take note of her incredible body and curvy backside.

“I found youuuuuu miss new booty,” one friend of the actress wrote under the photo.

“Prettiest human being in the world,” said another.

“Move over J-Lo lol. Beautiful picture!” a third commented.

Shay originally made her trip to the Philippines with Penn Badgley, whom she stars with in Netflix’s newest psychological thriller series You, though it appears that she decided to extend her stay to enjoy some relaxation time on the country’s beautiful islands. During the trip, the actress has been good at sharing a number of stunning photos of the scenery that are sure to make anyone want to book a flight immediately upon seeing them.

Response to the streaming platform’s latest series has been overwhelmingly positive since it’s worldwide release on December 26, 2018, as it currently boasts a critic score of 91 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.