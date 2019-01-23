Lady Gaga Showers Bradley Cooper With Praise Following ‘Best Director’ Oscar Snub

Lady Gaga was delighted on Tuesday to hear that she had been nominated for two Oscar awards for her role in A Star is Born. Her joy quickly turned to shock, though, when she learned that Bradley Cooper — her co-star and director — didn’t score his own nomination for overseeing the film. She explained her reaction to the news to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday afternoon.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Gaga said of the snub. “But at the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast.”

Although he did not earn a nomination for Best Director, Cooper did end the day with a nomination for Best Actor for his role as Jack in A Star is Born. In addition, the film itself received nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Gaga is being recognized for Best Actress and Best Original Song for “Shallow.” In total, the film received eight nominations.

“I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition,” the actress and singer continued.

In November, Gaga also credited Cooper with making her a better actress during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The “Poker Face” singer praised Cooper’s directorial skills, explaining that he “showed the world some things that they don’t get to see [about] fame and stardom and all that comes with that” — including alcoholism and addiction.

Gaga said that Cooper’s portrayal of the spotlight could resonate with viewers all over the world.

A Star is Born producer Lynette Howell Taylor couldn’t agree more with Gaga’s kind words, as she pointed out that no one would have been nominated without the filmmaker, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I really do believe that he’s been truly recognized in every other way because he’s the life and soul of this film,” Taylor said.

Earlier this month, Cooper revealed that he knows what his next directing project will be — but he’s not giving out any details just yet. However, he did say that he will likely act and direct simultaneously again, as he loves the two together, Variety reported.

Cooper also admitted that he wants to grow and to improve as a director, so he has been pressuring himself to find the perfect project. But, he does know that he has a story to tell with his directorial sequel, and he “can’t avoid that.”