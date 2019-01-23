McDonald’s Will Give Away Free Bacon For One Hour On Tuesday

McDonald’s wants the bacon lover inside of you to go nuts. On Tuesday, January 29, fast-food restaurant will host a “bacon hour” between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time during which customers will be allowed to get a side of thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon with any purchase free of charge, as USA Today detailed.

“Bacon with an order of Hotcakes? Go for it. Bacon with a Hot-Fudge Sundae? Have at it. Bacon with a Fillet-O-Fish? Why not?” the press release states, as quoted by People magazine.

The nationwide free bacon giveaway is meant to celebrate the arrival of the pork meat on three menu classics, according to the USA Today report. On January 30, Cheesy Bacon Fries, the Big Mac Bacon burger, and the Quarter Pounder Bacon burger join the McDonald’s lineup for a limited time.

“When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding,” McDonald’s manager of culinary innovation Michael Haracz said in a statement Wednesday. “January 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante — the bac-ante, if you will — and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before.”

Customers will have a limit of one free side of bacon, which consists of two half pieces, per person with any order. Prices for a side of bacon vary by location, and the offer is not available in Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. Territories, USA Today clarified.

“I love bacon. America loves bacon,” Haracz said in the statement. “I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”

The news around bacon at McDonald’s started in December when a report showed that the chain would be adding cheesy bacon fries to its menu in the new year, People magazine noted. While some locations had already got a first taste of the new item, which consists of its World Famous Fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits, McDonald’s only officially confirmed the news this month.

Prices for the trio of bacon items are determined at the individual restaurant level and may vary, USA Today pointed out. Price for the Cheesy Bacon Fries average between $3.15 and $3.45. Price for the Big Mac Bacon will go for $5.19 to $5.39, and the Quarter Pounder Bacon for $5.29 to $5.49, as per the USA Today report.

McDonald’s reps said they were motivated to start the bacon bash thanks to the number of times Americans mentioned the word “bacon” online, People noted.

“Since 2018, the tasty indulgence has been mentioned more than 17,000 times a day across U.S. online platforms (that’s 740 times an hour!),” the company said in a statement.