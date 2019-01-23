‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Phyllis Confesses!

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, January 23, shows the jig is up for Ana. Plus, Phyllis drops a bombshell confession, Cane and Victoria connect, and Mia gets what she wants.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) approached Devon (Bryton James) about using the Club for her vow renewal to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Devon reminded her she’s not a member of the club, but Mia reminded him that Lola (Sasha Calle) is her maid of honor and his star chef. Devon gave in, and later Ana (Loren Lott) told Devon that Mia played him.

However, Devon told his sister that he only let Mia think she’d played him. Later, Devon caught Ana writing another song and revealed that he figured out that Fen’s (Zack Tinker) songwriter “Rezzy” is actually Ana. Oops, the jig is up, and now Devon knows the truth about who wrote the hit lyrics.

Meanwhile, Rey asked Arturo (Jason Canela) to be his best man. After a sigh, Arturo accepted and said he’d be honored to stand up for Rey. Later, at Crimson Lights, Rey apologized to Sharon (Sharon Case) for the way Mia blurted out the news of their vow renewal, and Sharon said she wouldn’t allow Mia to keep her from attending. Sharon said she is happy for Rey and they have absolutely nothing to hide.

At Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle), she and Cane (Daniel Goddard) commiserated about how awful their lives are, and they realized that is why they found a connection. They can empathize with each other. Of course, Victoria also pointed out that they were wrong to kiss. Then, Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up, and he and Cane argued until Cane left.

Then, Victoria asked Billy how he could have gone to tell Lily (Christel Khalil) the details of what happened since Lily is already struggling in prison. Billy and Victoria argued over whose place it was to tell Lily. Then, Victoria asked Billy to go home, but he said he loves Victoria. He blamed Victoria for ruining their chance by turning to Cane, and she accused him of rebounding with her after Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) turned him down. Billy questioned whether Victoria could even care about anybody anymore.

Finally, at Jabot, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) accused Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) of keeping the fireplace poker instead of throwing it in the lake like she said. Phyllis ranted, and then Phyllis admitted to Nikki that she's not wrong — she had no intention of ever going down for J.T.'s murder, so she kept the fireplace poker as insurance.