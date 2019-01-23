‘Trump’s ABCs’ Video Mocks President With Puppet Musical Number

'B is a beautiful border wall to keep the brown kids out.'

Donald Trump is the “star” of the show in a new parody video mocking him in puppet form, posted by economist and author Ian Arthur Bremmer.

In a Wednesday-morning tweet, Bremmer posted the nearly three-minute song. Donald Trump, as a puppet, sings through the A,B,C’s, each letter representing something having to do with his administration. Bremmer himself, in puppet form, looks on and moves to the rhythm of the song.

“A is for the great great anger, that everyone’s talking about, B is a beautiful border wall to keep the brown kids out.”

Other points include C for the Chinese (“breaking all the rules”), D for [Betsy] DeVos defunding public schools, and so on.

By the time “Trump” gets to I, the chorus reveals the puppet president’s favorite letter.

“What’s the only letter that I never get sick of? It’s I, I, I I I…”

In fact, puppet Trump never makes it past I. As puppet Bremmer reminds Trump that the song is just about him, Trump agrees and then walks off the “stage.”

Trump is not the first person to be skewered and parodied by Bremmer in puppet form. Over on his GZEROMedia website, Bremmer hosts several videos of various world and political figures, including himself, all in puppet form.

There’s Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, “The CEO of Darkness”; Vladimir Putin, “President of all the Russias”; Kim Jong-Un, “The Supremest Leader”; and of course, Bremmer himself, “The Indispensable Nerd.”

Despite his propensity for taking on the issues of the day through parody, satire, and puppets, Bremmer is actually a serious economist. Working with international think-tank the Eurasia Group, Bremmer works to analyze, monitor and predict major moves in the international markets. He’s also written several books, including The J Curve, Every Nation for Itself,and the New York Times bestselling Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism.

As for Trump: like just about every president before him, he’s oft been the subject of satire and parody. YouTube is filled with videos, some more professional than others, mocking the president in this way or that way.

Meanwhile, over on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, actor and comedian Alec Baldwin’s impression of Donald Trump appears to have hit so close to home, that Trump at one point apparently believed that he was being defamed enough for a court case, as Fox News reported at the time.