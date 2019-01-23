Brandon Fleury Arrested For Impersonating Nikolas Cruz And Harassing The Family Of Parkland Shooting Victims

California man Brandon Fleury started an Instagram account under the name 'nikolas.killed.your.sister,' and used it to harass families that lost loved ones in the Parkland shooting.

Many families are still picking up the pieces after the tragic mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February. Students lost friends and siblings, while some parents will never be able to welcome their children home from school again. 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz entered the school with an assortment of deadly weapons and took the lives of 17 people. As if the school and Parkland community has not already been through enough, someone has been virtually harassing them and poking fun at that tragedy, according to ABC News.

Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, California is believed to be behind the threatened messages. Fleury dedicated time and work into the cruel prank. He allegedly created multiple Instagram accounts to ‘troll’ the family members and friends who lost loved ones in the shooting. The username he used to send the messages was entitled, ‘nikolas.killed.your.sister.’ Fleury later admitted that he specifically targeted the relatives that have been outspoken about the incident, advocating for change and gun control. The heartless messages included “I killed your loved ones hahaha” and “With the power of my AR-15, I erased their existence.” To add insult to injury he included emojis of hand guns and smiley faces. He enjoyed the pain he was causing writing, “Your grief is my pleasure.”

Fleur’s pranks have been going on for months, even reaching out to the victims on Christmas Day. During the holidays he threatened to kidnap members of the Parkland community writing, “I’m your abductor [smile and applauding emojis] I’m kidnapping you fool.”

Luckily, law enforcement were able to track Fleury’s IP address to his California address. He was later arrested and charged. Upon his arrest, he confessed to using his computer to send the messages, calling them more like “taunts” than “threats.” Fleury also admitted to having an obsession with school shootings. He will make an appearance in a Fort Lauderdale court on January 28.

Limited information is known thus far regarding Fleury’s life or his motivation behind the cruel pranks. However, investigators did discover that he has been through trauma of his own during his life. Reports say that Fleury lost his mother from an illness at a young age. He was also involved in a critical drunk driving accident as a child with his brother. Still, law enforcement has a lot more research to do before they can find further insight into his heartless actions.