‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Director Bryan Singer Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Four Men

Bryan Singer, who most recently directed the Oscar-nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody, has been accused of sexual misconduct by four men who allege the filmmaker assaulted them when they were underage, the Guardian is reporting.

One of the man, Victor Valdovinos, contends Singer, 53, “grabbed [his] genitals and started masturbating” in a locker room of the film set when the then 13-year-old boy supposedly worked as an extra on Singer’s 1998 film Apt Pupil, according to an investigation recently published by The Atlantic titled “Nobody Is Going to Believe You.”

Two other men, who chose to remain anonymous and are referred to in the investigative article as Eric and Andy, said Singer had sex with both of them despite knowing they were under the age of consent of 18 in California, where the events reportedly took place, the Guardian noted. Eric was 17 at the time while Andy was 15, the article contends.

Ben, a fourth man who is also only referred to by a pseudonym, told The Atlantic that he engaged in oral sex with Singer when he was either 17 or 18.

Singer — who has also directed The Usual Suspects, Valkyrie, Superman Returns, and four of the X-Men movies — said via his legal representative Andrew Brettler that he has never been arrested for or charged with any crime. Brettler added that Singer categorically denies ever having sex with, or a preference for, underage men.

Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek "was not aware of" Bryan Singer allegations before making the moviehttps://t.co/i55kRpS1eJ pic.twitter.com/lrTx6L75kf — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) January 23, 2019

In The Atlantic report, Brettler disputes several details of Valdovinos’ account, adding that the man has not produced any documentation that shows he worked as an extra on Art Pupil. Singer himself took to his Instagram in October to address an investigations by Esquire, in which he accused the reporters of being “irresponsible” for bringing this forth in “today’s climate.”

“I have known for some time that Esquire magazine may publish a negative article about me. They have contacted my friends, colleagues and people I don’t even know. In today’s climate where people’s careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what [these reporters are] attempting to do is a reckless disregard for the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible,” he wrote.

Singer went on to say that the timing of the investigation is curious, considering that it happened around the time Bohemian Rhapsody was released.

Rami Malek, the star of Bohemian Rhapsody, said he “was not aware of ” the allegations brought against the original director before making the film, according to Digital Spy.