Why Did Amber Portwood Fake Quit ‘Teen Mom OG’?

It wasn't the first time.

Amber Portwood quit Teen Mom OG at the end of last year, but now, she’s reportedly returning.

According to a report from Radar Online, Portwood — who has been known to threaten MTV with a potential exit in the past — was going through “a lot” last year when she decided to announce the end of her run on the reality series.

“Amber wasn’t in the best frame of mind,” a source close to the reality star said on January 23.

During the eighth season of Teen Mom OG, which concluded at the end of last year, Portwood was seen telling her cousin about her plan to kill herself. She admitted that it “doesn’t feel good to be alive right now.” Also during that same season, Portwood took to her social media pages on a number of occasions and suggested that MTV was responsible for the ongoing depression she suffers — as the result of the frequent hate she receives online.

As Radar Online‘s insider explained, Portwood did her best to remain professional — despite her negative stance towards the network — throughout production on Season 8.

“She did her best to show up to work and do her job,” the source said. “She didn’t want to disappoint the fans and the crew so she did her best. She gets along well with the crew and has worked with some of them for 10 years, they are like family.”

Although there were swirling rumors which suggested Portwood’s behavior had been upsetting to her bosses and producers, the source said she is “definitely not a diva” and always treats her MTV film crew like they are part of her family.

As for Teen Mom OG Season 9, Portwood is “in the works” to begin filming soon. She is said to be excited to get started with her production team.

“She’s doing really well and feeling better. She cares so much about everyone,” the source explained. “She had second thoughts about leaving. She now wants to stay with the MTV family and share her story. Because of the fans, and her 10 year history on the show, she doesn’t want to leave abruptly.”

Also returning to MTV for the ninth season of Teen Mom OG, according to the Ashley’s Reality Roundup, are Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Bristol Palin, and Maci Bookout.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 filming is expected to begin soon, if it hasn’t already, and will air on MTV sometime later this year.