‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Phyllis’s Future Hangs In The Balance!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 24, bring Mia and Rey’s vow renewal, which doesn’t go as planned. Plus, Phyllis’s confession did not mean what Nikki initially thought.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) confessed that she held onto the fireplace poker because she wanted to ensure she did not go down for J.T.’s murder. However, she walks a fine line, according to She Knows Soaps. Phyllis told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) that she threw it in the lake. However, Phyllis kept it, and she recently confessed that fact to Nikki.

Of course, Nikki immediately assumes that means Phyllis is the one who framed Victor (Eric Braeden) for J.T.’s murder. Phyllis insists, though, that she did not do that even though she certainly does not care for Victor at all — after all, Victor convinced Phyllis that Marco was Jack (Peter Bergman). The biggest issue Phyllis will have is convincing the Newmans, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) especially, that she’s not the one who put the clothes and the poker at Newman Ranch to terrify Nikki and set up Victor. If Phyllis is not able to talk her way out of this or somehow prove it, then she’ll end up losing Nick, and the Newmans may figure out a way to frame her for the murder.

When he asks you to be friends with his ex ???? Now it’s your turn. Caption this…GO! #YR pic.twitter.com/WZDBxPaPiM — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) vow renewal is all set. She even convinced Devon (Bryton James) to let her have it at the club even though she’s not a member. Lola (Sasha Calle) is the maid of honor and Arturo (Jason Canela) serves as the best man. Everything is a fairytale dream for Mia as she ensures that Arturo has a front row seat for her recommitment to his brother, Rey.

Of course, things don’t go precisely as Mia plans when Arturo bends down on one knee and shocks Abby (Melissa Ordway) by asking her to marry him, according to Inquisitr. Arturo recently avoided Mia’s seduction, and he threatened to tell Rey, which is when Mia got the whole idea for a vow renewal. However, now, Arturo flips things on her by making his own commitment to Abby — a woman Mia is obviously quite jealous of.

There’s no doubt Mia won’t appreciate Arturo using her big day to propose to Abby. Plus, if Abby gets over her shock and says yes, then Mia will be stuck with a sister-in-law who is not afraid to stand up to her.