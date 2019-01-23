Mark Consuelos Reveals Sexy New Details About Marriage To Wife Kelly Ripa, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa will be married 23 years in May, and the spark is still strong in their union because of these sexy details the couple shares with one another.

“I’m crazy about her,” Consuelos told Us Weekly. “She’s an extremely patient and a tolerant woman, and I think that’s the true secret to our marriage.”

The Riverdale star and the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host know what works for them as a couple and use those secrets to keep their marriage strong and vibrant.

“Because she has to go to work early, I get up with her, I make her a cup of coffee and we talk,” the actor said to Us.

When Consuelos is in Toronto filming Riverdale, the two are constantly in touch. The actor, who plays Hiram Lodge added, “I like to hear from her, she likes to hear from me.”

Us noted Consuelos added that every day is still a lesson for the parents of Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15.

“I’m learning on the job,” he admits of his marriage, adding, “There aren’t any set rules we live by. They’re more or less unsaid or unwritten.”

And after all these years, Ripa still knows what makes her handsome hubby tick.

“She plays hard to get still,” he remarked. “I’ll call her and she won’t call back,” he quipped, then remarking how that “reels him in.”

Ripa has said, per Us Weekly of the couple’s loving PDA, that the couple’s older two children are “disgusted” by it while her youngest thinks his parents showing affection toward one another is “nice.”

Soon the twosome will find themselves with an empty nest and according to Ripa, she’s looking forward to the change.

She said to Us that they had kids “so young” that it works to their advantage as they grow older because they will continue to have “a full life” together once everyone flies the coop.

Ripa also noted she will take some advice from actor Rob Lowe who told the Live with Kelly and Ryan star, “As soon as the kids leave, you are totally nude at all times. You make your coffee nude, you make your breakfast nude.”

She is reportedly going to take his advice despite the fact that their union is stronger than ever. Whether it’s supporting each other’s personal milestones or leaving flirty comments on one another’s social media, it’s obvious that the pair is just as attracted to each other nowadays as they were when they first met.

Ripa admitted to Us, “I can’t picture my life without him.”