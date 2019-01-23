Iggy Azalea On The Hunt For 20 Fans To Star As Extras

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has announced that she is looking extras for her next music video. Iggy’s music videos are typically pretty risque, and she is offering her fans the chance to get in on the action.

The “Black Widow” singer took to social media on Wednesday to announce that she wanted to give 20 of her fans the opportunity to star alongside her.

Azalea posted the announcement on her Twitter feed, but the invite has since been removed. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the singer was targeting fans in Atlanta to be part of the cast for the upcoming music video.

“I am looking for 20 people who can serve me any of the following looks to volunteer yourself as an extra in my next music video… School girls, mean girls in mourning, book worms, boys who can strut, masculine jocks, cheerleaders, crocodile tears, southern charm Derby Day realness.”

The Daily Mail, who took a screen capture of the tweet, added that the requirements to be one of the extras were pretty straightforward. Potential extras were given an email to contact and were asked to hand in their applications by February 1, 2019. She added that the email had to include the applicant’s name, age, and look if they wanted to be considered for the video.

“Be over the age of 18, have a flexible schedule, live in the Atlanta area and have your own means of transportation,” read the list of prerequisites.

Iggy has been keeping a low profile ever since fans called her out for continuing the show when one of her backup dancers suffered a seizure during a recent concert. The Inquisitr shared that Iggy carried on singing when one of her backup dancers suddenly dropped to the floor. It was later explained that the seizure was due to the light and the heat.

At first, Iggy was unaware of the drama behind her. When she did turn around and see the dancer on the floor, she turned back to the audience and asked for a medic for the dancer. She then continued her performance, which ran for an additional 20 seconds, before the dancer was taken off of the stage by medics.

There was an uproar after the incident, with many fans demanding to know why Iggy had continued with the performance. Iggy explained that she did not know that the dancer was having a seizure. She thought that the backup dancer had only fallen or had twisted her ankle. She explained that “you keep singing until the music stops & ask for a medic which is what I did.”