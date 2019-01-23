Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Are Not Feuding, Says Body Language Expert

'If Meghan is suffering any unhappiness behind the scenes it was not on display here.'

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are not feuding – at least, that’s the conclusion drawn by a body-language expert who spoke to Cosmopolitan.

For a couple of months now, the duchess has been bedeviled by rumors that she and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton aren’t seeing eye-to-eye. And supposedly, the “feud” has spilled over to the two men in the relationship, brothers Prince Harry and Prince William.

In fact, there may be something – the infinitesimally-smallest kernel of truth – to the feud rumors. No pair of sisters-in-law is every likely to go through their entire relationship without any disagreement, of course. And, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan does bring her more “direct,” more “get-things-done now” American style to the table, something that can sometimes rub her staff – and presumably her relatives – the wrong way.

But does that mean the two duchesses are in a full-blown “feud”? Not as far as body-language expert Judi James sees it.

James looked over footage from a recent public appearance with Meghan and Harry, and speaking to the Express, says that she doesn’t see signs of a feud. She sees a pregnant woman with a lot on her plate, doing her best to protect herself and her husband.

“Given the almost daily rumours of siblings-in-law rifts, staff walk-outs plus those regular briefings from her father in the U.S. it would be unsurprising if Meghan and her hugely protective husband Harry appeared in public showing signs of suppressed anger or anxiety beneath all the polite smiles and greeting rituals.”

In fact, Meghan’s actions were hardly forced and faked that day; in fact, James is impressed by just how genuine her actions were.

For starters, whether consciously or subconsciously, she kept drawing attention to her abdomen: likely a sign of a proud, pregnant woman. She is also still visibly madly in love with Harry.

“This is Meghan in quasi-maternal role with Harry, watching him… while she places one loving but dominant hand on his back and smiles indulgently.”

James claims that, if there is a feud with her sister-in-law, Meghan is doing an exceptionally good job of hiding it, even to the point that it’s not betrayed by her subconscious body language.

As for Harry, he appears to have, a couple of times, let his true emotions shine through, subconsciously showing “a small scowl” here and there. But he quickly put it behind him, as he was soon seen making faces and joking around with the children at the event that day.