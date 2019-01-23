Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Responds To Alex Rodriguez Engagement Rumors In New Interview

JLo's speaking out about her future with A-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez appeared to respond to rumors suggesting she and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez could be heading toward engagement in a new interview. Per Daily Mail, the singer and actress gushed over her romance with the former baseball star during an appearance on the British morning show Lorraine this week as she gushed over the “loving relationship” she shares with the famous athlete.

Speaking to Extra correspondent Mark Wright, Lopez admitted that – despite reports suggesting she and A-Rod could soon be getting engaged – she actually doesn’t know where their relationship is heading right now.

“Alex and I are in different place in our lives, we’re both adults with children, and both in a place where we can appreciate something that is special,” Lopez revealed of her romance on the show while promoting Second Act, her movie with Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, and Milo Ventimiglia.

She then added amid the rampant engagement reports that seem to swirl around herself and her man constantly, “Where that all goes, no one knows, but right now, I’m in a happy, healthy and loving relationship.”

Jennifer then added of their romance in the interview, “We try to do as much as we can together as we are so busy.”

Lopez’s latest chatter about Rodriguez comes shortly after Us Weekly claimed that the couple is getting ready to head down the aisle together after two years of dating.

An insider told the outlet just last month that an engagement “is definitely on the horizon” for the loved-up duo, who are certainly no strangers to sharing their affection for one another across social media and in interviews.

“Alex is obsessed with Jen and spends as much time as he can with her,” they added of the duo.

Peter Segal, who directed Second Act, also told the site that he’s expecting Alex to pop the question. He told Us Weekly that he thinks it’s “inevitable” that they’ll head down the aisle and get married.

But when she wasn’t gushing about A-Rod in the new interview, JLo was speaking out about her life as a busy mom to her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme.

“Kids helped me get more of a balance in my life,” Jennifer, who the Inquisitr reported shared the sweetest photo of herself cuddling her son and daughter over the festive period, said, adding that they’ve also helped her to manage her life better. “I make sure they always feel like they are my priority, because they are,” the “Get Right” singer added.

Lopez then revealed that despite being one of the most famous people on the planet, her children – who she shares with former husband Marc Anthony – just see her as a normal mom and have a normal routine.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“They have seen me manage it in a normal way. We’re a normal family and while we are an entertainment family, we still have routine, boundaries and rules like every kid has,” Jennifer shared of her life at home with her twins, before adding that the most important thing that they have is “love.”

As for the love she shares with Rodriguez, her boyfriend of around two years, the Inquisitr shared earlier this week that they were showing off how they like to spend their time together.

A-Rod posted a video of them sweating together while hitting the gym as they worked out as part of a new healthy challenge they’re taking on together, which involves ditching sugar and carbs for 10 days.