Jonah Hill Shows Off Epic Photography Skills In New Instagram Series

Comedian and actor Jonah Hill revealed yet another hidden talent of his on Tuesday evening – photography. The Maniac star shared several original photos to Instagram and announced that he has started taking photos professionally. To showcase his work, Hill also said he will continue to post photos on his Instagram account.

The photos that Hill shared thus far feature A-list celebrities posing for black-and-white shots in locations like New York City and Wyoming. Hill attended Kanye West’s album release party in June 2018 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he pulled out his camera for a few stunning photos, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The first image in the series, taken in New York City, is a close-up of Q-Tip throwing a middle finger up to the camera. In the caption, Hill revealed his new endeavor.

“I love photography. I’ve been doing it for years privately and am starting to work professionally,” the actor explained. “I have decided to start sharing some photos with you all. Hope you enjoy, if not, that’s cool too.”

Next, Hill shared a photo of 2 Chainz holding his ring-filled hand up with one finger pressed against his lips in a “Shh” motion. Behind the rapper is a breathtaking view of a Wyoming mountain range. Another photo from Wyoming features none other than Kim Kardashian staring wide-eyed into the camera as she holds up a pack of skittles at the release party.

Another photo taken in New York shows Hill’s Superbad co-star Michael Cera posing in a stairwell with Ladybird star Lucas Hedges. To finish up Tuesday’s series, Hill shared a close-up of Paul Schrader “in honor of his Oscar nomination today.”

Followers showed nothing but support for the actor’s latest venture, writing in the comments how happy and proud they are of Hill.

“There’s really nothing like finding out who you really are, especially in art,” one person wrote.

Hill’s announcement comes just one week after the actor opened up about another hobby close to his heart – Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He shared a photo showing off his newly slim figure in his jiu-jitsu uniform, kneeling on a mat, People reported.

In the caption, he explained that he started training two months ago, but he was first exposed to the martial art form when bullies unfortunately tested their skills on him in high school. Despite the trauma, Hill also said that he secretly appreciated jiu-jitsu and revealed why he decided to try it himself.

“At 35, I try and get over the stuff that made me feel weak and insecure as a teenager,” he wrote. “It’s just wasted time and lessons you’ll never learn. Trying to let go of that.”