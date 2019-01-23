Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Leopard-Print Underwear In New Video

Sofia flashed her animal-print underwear in a new clip.

Sofia Vergara is giving fans a glimpse at her leopard-print underwear in a new video posted to her Instagram account this week. The Modern Family actress was showing off her high-waisted bottoms in the clip she shared on her page on January 22 as she promoted her own line of seamless underwear, EBY.

The EBY co-founder posted the fun clip which showed her dancing around in her high-waisted and seamless undies as well as putting on a little lipstick as she danced around in a line of sparkly tinsel hanging down from the ceiling.

Vergara rocked a pink sweater with her long hair flowing down, as well as a white T-shirt which she tied at her waist.

Writing in the caption of the new video, she told her close to 16 million followers that she had an “exciting announcement” to make as co-founder of EBY.

“You’ve been asking for it, and it’s finally here: EBY undies now come in HIGH WAISTED,” she wrote on social media alongside an emoji with hearts for eyes. “I developed this style for a seamless fit and flawless silhouette.”

Sofia then continued, “If you’re already an EBY girl, you can sign in and get this style now (you don’t have to wait for your next EBY box) – just click “Shop High Waisted” in your account section,” before adding, “If you aren’t an EBY girl yet, what are you waiting for? Link in bio!”

EBY shared the same video of Vergara on their official Instagram account, revealing a little more about the pair the star was showing off.

“Seamless fit, perfect shape, flawless silhouette,” the account captioned the clip. “The EBY High Waisted comes in sizes XS – 4X, and is offered in leopard print and black. It is SO good.”

Sofia co-founded the underwear company which went live back in 2017.

As reported by Tech Crunch at the time, EBY is a subscription service that allows women to receive three new pairs of underwear every three months.

But when she’s not giving fans a look at pieces from her underwear line on social media, Vergara is proudly showing off her curves in a few other pretty skimpy ensembles.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

As reported by the Inquisitr last month, Sofia shared photos of herself enjoying a fun sun-filled vacation with her husband Joe Manganiello and even posted shots showing her rocking a white bikini as they took a dip in the ocean together.

The actor rocked a number of different poses as she waded into the water with the Magic Mike star during their time away together, showing off her very toned middle as she showed off some skin in the sea.