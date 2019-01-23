Meghan Markle’s New Nursery Will Be ‘Gender-Free’ And She Is Using Vegan Paint To Decorate

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry will have a “gender-free” nursery at their new family home, and Meghan is ensuring it is decorated using vegan paints, according to the Sun.

The Duchess of Sussex is continuing to oversee preparations at her new family home, Frogmore House, a Grade II listed cottage which stands in the grounds of Windsor Castle. A new nursery is being prepared for the couple’s baby, which is due to be born in April.

It is reported that Meghan and Harry do not yet know whether they are expected a boy or a girl and are planning to keep it as a surprise until the baby is born.

This new report appears to back up these claims as it states that the new nursery has been designed to be gender-free. It claims that Meghan has opted for a color scheme based on a monochrome palette of whites and grays.

Decorating is currently underway and according to the Sun, Meghan has insisted on using a vegan paint which is infused with eucalyptus and rosemary oils. The paints, which are made by the Organic and Natural Paint Co., are odorless, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly. They are said to boost a child’s immune system and also enhance memory.

The Organic & Natural Paint Co. was set up in 2012 by British father of two Chris Ridley. He created them after his own children experienced genetic breathing issues which he attributed to toxic paint fumes.

Meghan herself is known to follow a strict vegan diet during the week, and it is not believed this has changed since she joined the royal family. Her husband Harry is not a vegan, although he is believed to have cut back on meat in recent months at her behest.

Frogmore House is being given a makeover with the help of top designer Vicky Charles. She was responsible for interiors at the Soho Farmhouse private members club, where Meghan held her three-day bachelorette party before her wedding last year.

As well as the stylish new nursery, Meghan is reported to be installing childproof windows and a £50,000 ($65,000) eco boiler as part of refurbishments that are expected to cost a total of £3 million ($4 million).

The new boiler is necessary to ensure that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their children, and their staff have access to hot water 24 hours a day. “Capacity needs to be increased” in Frogmore House in order to serve its new occupants, a source told the Sun.