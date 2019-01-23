‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Bares Midriff In Sexy Beach Shots

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil is taking advantage of any sunshine she can find. The bikini babe traded in her swimsuits for an elegant maxi skirt and crop top, and she looks every bit the magazine cover girl that we have come to expect from the gorgeous redhead. She shared three photographs in an Instagram multi-post on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old looked ravishing in a tan crop top that exposed her shoulders, arms, and cleavage. The tiny scrap of material barely covered her midriff and she exposed her toned tummy when she lifted her arms. Kalil also wore a mustard maxi skirt that billowed around her lithe frame as she walked on a sandy beach.

The former Miss Minnesota accessorized with a pair of gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses and a bold red lipstick. Her hair was tousled by the sea breeze and cascaded down her one shoulder and back. Kalil looked absolutely breathtaking.

In her caption, Kalil explained that she was on her way to the beachside pasta bar when the photos were taken. However, it is the model that looks good enough to eat. In the first photo, she smiles at the camera while attempting to keep the wind from blowing her hair in her face. The second photo shows Haley holding her hair with one hand and showing off her skirt with the other. The final photo depicts Haley in full-model mode as she pouts for the camera in a sultry pose.

Haley has a growing fan-base with 169,000 followers. Besides her red hair, she has become known for her unpretentious honesty and ability to poke fun at herself. Her fans love how she takes the time to interact with them on her photos and they appreciate her honesty.

This particular set of photos has already attracted more than 5,000 views with many fans commenting on the post. One fan said, “Gorgeous. Love the tube top and skirt on you,” while another opined, “Man. You are stunningly beautiful.”

Other fans commented on where she was headed and were particularly interested that a Sports Illustrated model could eat carbs.

“You look like a perfect al dente farfelle: yummy…”

A follower wanted to know if, “Pasta bars are a thing???” Haley Kalil reassured the stunned fan by saying, “OMG. YES. I’ll pray for you.”

Of course, many followers also know that Haley is the wife of Carolina Panthers’ football offensive tackle Matt Kalil. Carolina Panthers recently shared that Matt is hoping to return to football in 2019 after his brother Ryan Kalil ended his football career in December 2018.