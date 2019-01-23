Victoria’s Secret’s Alessandra Ambrosio Wows In A Sheer Black Lace Bra In Sultry Instagram Photo

Alessandra's showing off her bra and rocking underwear as outerwear in a new social media snap.

Alessandra Ambrosio is rocking the underwear as outerwear trend in a new snap shared to her Instagram account this week as she proudly showed off some skin in a black lace bra. The model, who’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognisable faces after previously modelling for the brand for several years, proved that she most definitely still knows how to rock lingerie after retiring from the VS runway in 2017.

In the snap uploaded to her account on January 22, the mom of two could be seen sporting the sheer black lace bra under an open dark blazer as she took in the sights of Little Havana in Miami, Florida. Though she left little to the imagination on her top half, Alessandra appeared to be a little more covered up on her bottom half, seemingly opting to pair her skimpy lingerie look with a pair of black pants.

The stunning star also had a western-inspired necklace tied around her neck as she looked down towards the ground with her long brunette hair flowing down.

Ambrosio didn’t reveal if she was enjoying a little downtime or doing some model work in the Sunshine State, though she did borrow a few words from Camila Cabello’s hit song “Havana” for the caption.

“Havana, ooh na-na,” she wrote, referring to the former Fifth Harmony singer’s track.

The sultry lingerie photo posted online came shortly after Alessandra showed a little more skin online this week.

As the Inquisitr reported, Ambrosio was revealing her curves in her swimwear as she shared a photo of herself cuddling up to boyfriend Nicolo Oddi in the water.

Chance Yeh / Getty Images

The couple shared a sweet embrace during what appeared to be a romantic vacation as they sweetly showed off the love to the model’s close to 10 million followers.

Shortly before that, Alessandra’s bikini body was on display in another photo she posted online.

The Inquisitr noted that she was wearing a fun frilly bikini as she splashed around in the ocean while it was raining. In the caption, Ambrosio shared a positive message for her fans as she embraced life and had a little fun while getting a little wet.

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, despite Ambrosio showing off her body in her lingerie this week, she actually waved bye bye to Victoria’s Secret back in 2017 when she walked her final runway as part of the brand’s world-famous annual fashion show.

Alessandra left the show after walking in 17 different fashion shows for the lingerie line over the years.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world,” she said in an Instagram post at the time after walking her final show. “In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.”