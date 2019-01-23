Jonas Brothers’ Kevin Posts Adorable Video Of Daughters Jamming & Singing Just Like Their Dad

The Jonas’ music genes are strong, at least according to an adorable video posted by Kevin Jones that shows his two daughters jamming away in their jammies. The Jonas brother shared a video clip on Instagram of his daughters Alena, 4, and Valentina, 2, as they rock on their imaginary stage.

Alena took it upon herself to be the lead singer. Although her father disabled the video’s sound, it is clear that she is singing a song and she does it with gusto. In Kevin’s words, this was “just a little rehearsal before bed,” but the little diva meant business.

Donning a darling pair of blue pajamas with pink flower detail and fuzzy white booties, the four-year-old held onto the toy microphone as she belted out her tune. With her feet planted solidly, she swayed those hips and shimmied for the camera. At one point, Alena even throws her arm to the side for emphasis.

Little sister Valentina also has the makings of a rock star too. This toddler wore pink pajamas and white boots of her own. She confidently strode to the toy piano, sat behind the instrument, and danced to a few beats before she began dismantling the instrument. It seems as if Valentina could be a key player in the Jonas Sisters band. Not only can she light up the room with her cherubic face, but she plays the keyboard and is a backup dancer too.

Kevin Jonas, 31, has a massive following of 2.7 million people, but he can expect his fan base to rapidly grow now that fans know that he and wife Danielle, 32, are raising two talented young ladies. In less than a day, the video has garnered more than 200,000 likes with many fans taking some time to comment on the photo.

Of course, the majority of the comments centered around how cute and talented the girls were. One fan posted some advice for the parents, “We are wating (sic) for the third sister to complete de band guys???? @daniellejonas @kevinjonas #TheJonasSisters #TheREALJonasSisters”

“The Jonas Sisters is a REAL THING!!!!” “Alena looks like Joe on the stage.” “Alena’s got the moves!!!” “Alena has clearly been watching her dad and uncles music videos #love” Looks like they’ve been watching too much of Uncle Joe and Uncle Nick lol. Cutie pies though!

It seems to be official – the world cannot wait for the Jonas Sisters to make their debut. Kevin and Danielle just have to add a third one to their brood, or maybe Nick and Priyanka can help out?