Trump’s Pals Pretty Sure Rudy Giuliani Is Drunk For Those Crazy TV Interviews, But Trump Still Won’t Fire Him

Allies of Donald Trump want to see less of Rudy Giuliani on television due to their concerns about his drinking, an AP report says.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who has acted since last April as Donald Trump’s personal attorney and, perhaps more significantly, public spokesperson on matters related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation and other scandals, including Trump’s hush money payment to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, has become infamous for his chaotic and rambling television interviews in which he often makes statements that seem to incriminate Trump, rather than exonerate him — such as his claim earlier this week, as Inquisitr reported, that Trump repeatedly discussed a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow right up until the November 2016 presidential election.

In another interview this week, Giuliani claimed to have listened to “tapes” of Trump’s private discussions with his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen, according to MSNBC, only to quickly reverse himself and deny that such tapes existed — and then moments later claim once again that “I have listened to tapes.”

Giuliani’s recent interviews, particularly his account of the Trump Tower Moscow discussions have reportedly left Trump “apoplectic,” and his aides “exasperated,” according to Politico, but Trump’s close allies are said to have developed a theory accounting for Giuliani’s bizarre behavior in the interviews — Giuliani is drunk.

Donald Trump (l) and Rudy Giuliani (r) have a long and complex relationship. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

According to an Associated Press report published early Wednesday morning, “Trump’s allies have suggested that Giuliani be barred from evening interviews because of concerns that he was going on TV after drinking, according to three Republicans close to the White House.”

Giuliani, according to the AP report, denies that he has an issue with alcohol abuse, saying, “I may have a drink for dinner. I like to drink with cigars.”

But despite Trump’s “frustration” with Giuliani and the suspicions that the former New York mayor has been inebriated during interviews, Trump has shown no signs of a willingness to fire Giuliani and his lawyer and public mouthpiece, the AP report said.

Trump and Giuliani have a long-standing personal relationship that dates back to the 1980s and 1990s, when the two were perhaps the most prominent figures in the city — Trump as a flamboyant real estate developer and Giuliani as a crusading preceptor and then mayor. But despite public perception that the two were friends, according to a Washington Post account, they were “nowhere near close in spirit or how they operated,” one mutual acquaintance said.

“Donald was more concerned with his image, his playfulness, a different kind of narcissism, whereas Rudy was much more conservative, more drawn into himself,” said Elliot Cuker. “I never saw a real bond between them.”