‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Possible New Love Connection & Jack Bonds With JJ

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that the action isn’t going to settle down. In fact, even more juicy new storylines will begin to unravel in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will have yet another heated exchange over the well being of Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

Eve is the one who found Jack and brought him home to Salem. However, she has also been busy trying to turn him against the love of his life, Jennifer, whom he does not remember at all.

As many fans will remember, Jack was killed in an accident saving his daughter Abigail’s (Kate Mansi) life. He has been presumed dead for years, but was seemingly one of the people whom Dr. Rolf brought back to life with his resurrection serum. Sadly, Jack does not remember anything about his former life in Salem, or his wife and children.

Meanwhile, as Jen and Eve battle it out, Jack will bump into his son, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). The pair will get to talking and have some great conversation. The father and son will even bond a bit, although Jack has no memory of his child. However, JJ won’t let that stop him from getting some good quality time in with his father, who he has missed so much time with over the years.

Elsewhere in Salem, Haley will meet up with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). Tripp will come into the hospital to be treated, and nurse Haley will be on duty. The pair will seemingly hit it off as they get to know one another.

As Days of Our Lives viewers know, Tripp’s love life has been a mess as of late, and he’s been torn between relationships with Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), both of whom are his roommates. Perhaps Haley would be a breath of fresh air for him if the soap decided to make them a hot new love connection.

Melissa Reeves dishes on all the Jennifer drama with Paul Telfer and Greg Rikaart. Listen in on @ApplePodcasts and Google Podcasts. pic.twitter.com/muxG0i1awH — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 22, 2019

In addition, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will run into Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) and the two will get to talking. Kate will eventually tell Ted that she misses him, and will ask him for another chance at their relationship.

However, that ship may have sailed, as it seems that Ted may be developing feelings for Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), who is currently married to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.