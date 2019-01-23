KFC Creates Limited Edition Gravy-Scented Candle

Last Christmas, KFC sold a yule log that, when burned, smelled like the company’s famous fried chicken. The “Colonel Harland Sanders 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog” retailed for $18.99 and completely sold-out within hours of going on sale, the Inquisitr reported in mid-December.

Now, the fast food chain has developed a new piece for the home that is scented like another of the restaurant’s yummy food items. The eatery formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken has created a gravy-scented candle.

“Nothing beats the sweet, soulful aroma of KFC gravy. So this January, why not fill your home with Finger Lickin’ good vibes thanks to our limited edition KFC Gravy Candle,” the restaurant explained on its British website.

While that description makes the candle sound quite delightful, there is some bad news. KFC is not actually selling the candle. Instead, the company is giving it away to 230 fans of the fast-food chain. Additionally, those entering the contest must be residents of the United Kingdom or Ireland. People that qualify have until January 28 to enter the contest. The lucky winners will receive their candles by March 18.

On Twitter, KFC revealed that the unique candle “does include some of [their] infamous gravy” in it, but they “wouldn’t advise actually eating it.”

On Twitter, KFC revealed that the unique candle "does include some of [their] infamous gravy" in it, but they "wouldn't advise actually eating it."

The perfumer who worked on getting the gravy smell as accurate as possible said that it was an honor “to create a candle with such a highly beloved scent,” reported Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Initially, the different ingredients within the gravy were split into their constituent parts and fragrances matched to each. Then, the scent was built component by component in the similar ratios as KFC’s iconic gravy.”

The candle contest is an amusing way for the chain to promote its Gravy Mega Box, which contains three different types of chicken (Original Recipe, a chicken breast mini fillet, and two hot wings), large French fries, and, of course, some of the Colonel’s gravy.

KFC has not yet stated whether they will later start selling the gravy-scented candles or if they will ever be available to fans in the United States.

This is not the first candle to have a meat association.

In 2015, First We Feast found candles for sale that smelled like bacon, brisket, burritos, New York-style pizza, schnitzel with noodles, and White Castle sliders.

And, for Father’s Day in 2018, the makers of A.I. steak sauce created three candles for men that immediately sold-out. The scents were: burger, meat, and BBQ.