Kaitlyn Bristowe Calls Relationship With Jason Tartick ‘Life Changing’

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s relationship is heating up quickly. The two Bachelor nation stars began dating only weeks ago, but they seem to have found something special in one another.

According to a Jan. 22 report by E! News, Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up about her relationship with Jason Tartick on her Off The Vine podcast with her guest fellow Bachelor star Danielle Maltby.

During the podcast, Tartick revealed that he was upset when he learned that Colton Underwood was named the new Bachelor, revealing that he wanted the job in hopes of finding something special, which he now says he has in Bristowe.

“I said candidly at the time that I was a little bummed out, but where I’m at in my life I have someone very special in it, and that’s Kaitlyn. For that I’m so thankful,” Jason sweetly stated.

Of course, Kaitlyn chimed in, revealing that Jason is near perfect, and teasing him for being so much like most women’s dream man.

“Sorry you can’t be perfect Jason. You gotta have something. You’re good looking, you’re the sweetest person I ever met. You just have good intentions, you’re well raised, you’re just a little diamond in the rough,” Bristowe teased.

In addition, Kailtyn revealed what makes her relationship with Jason so special, and what has allowed it to progress so quickly.

“We are so open and honest and like our communication is like so mature and healthy. And we’re very vulnerable. It’s life-changing actually,” the former Bachelorette stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kaitlyn Bristowe was first asked out by Jason Tartick on the podcast, and she accepted not long after ending her long engagement to Shawn Booth. The pair went out for a night of drinking wine and dancing with friends, and documented it all via social media.

After spending the weekend together, Bristowe quickly hopped on a plane to surprise Tartick in Seattle, where they hit the town yet again. This time, Kaitlyn was heard calling herself Jason’s “sweet girlfriend” on his Instagram story, revealing that the pair were moving quickly, and delighting many Bachelor nation fans across the country.

The couple have been very open and vocal about their young relationship, and their cuteness has captivated fans, who want to see more and know more about their romance. Perhaps they’ll eventually get their own reality show like Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell did before they eventually split.

Fans can see more of Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick by following them on Instagram.