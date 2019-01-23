Kylie Jenner Flashes Sexy Lingerie In Racy Photo

Kylie Jenner has not been shy about showing off her post-baby body on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been posting some racy new photos, and on Tuesday she continued the trend.

On Jan. 22, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share some sexy new photographs of herself flaunting her famous curves, and showing off her skimpy lingerie in the process.

In the photos, Jenner is seen sporting a black and white checkered coat over some strappy leather lingerie. The bottoms are high waisted, but leave little to the imagination with stringy cutouts down the entire side. The matching sports bra is much of the same, showing off Kylie’s ample cleavage.

Jenner also sports a pair of sexy black heels and some oversize dark sunglasses. She has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall around her, and a full face of makeup for the modeling photos.

In the first photo the makeup model hides her lingerie while squatting down and covering up with her coat. The second photograph shows Kylie squatting down and leaning back to expose her lingerie as her head falls back behind her.

The third snapshot portrays Jenner as she opens up the coat while still on the ground and flashes the racy lingerie for all to see. The third photo is also the only one with a caption, which is written in Spanish, “Extraño a mi esposo,” which translates to “I miss my husband.”

It seems that Kylie Jenner is referring to her baby daddy, Travis Scott, whom she often calls her “hubby” or husband. The reality star and the rapper have not made any announcements about already being married, or even being engaged, but they do have a history of hiding big news from the fans and the media, such as when they stayed quiet on their baby girl, Stormi Webster, until after her birth in February 2018.

However, rumors have been running wild that Jenner and Scott may be engaged.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie and Travis are planning to get married and they want to do it “soon.”

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” Travis recently said of his relationship with Kylie.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs a brand new season on E! later this year.