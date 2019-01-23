Sommer Ray Shows Off Sandy Booty In Thong Swimsuit At The Beach

Sommer Ray put her sandy derriere on display in her newest Instagram post, as she shared more from her getaway in Bali. The photo showed the model sitting in the shallow waters at the beach, as she sported a thong one-piece swimsuit. She faced her back to the camera, as she sat with her legs on either side of her. Ray wore her hair down, as fans commented, “so cute,” “Lucky girl,” and “how are you so stunning.”

The model previously showed off her beach workout with fans, as she did a series of jumps and used a heavy rock instead of weights. She wore a black t-shirt and tiny spandex shorts in a colorful blue cameo print. Sommer reminded fans about her “booty challenge” that she’s promoting in the captions, which she previously discussed as a limited-time opportunity. The workout routines are customized by the model, who has a background as a bodybuilder and obviously knows a thing or two about sculpting bodies.

Ray’s Instagram Stories also revealed that she’ll be at the FitExpo Los Angeles from January 26 to the 27th, so fitness fans can look forward to catching her there. Plus, the model showed off her new tags for her clothing line, which include flattering photos of her posing in athletic wear.

This isn’t to mention that Sommer also gave fans some sultry selfie videos of herself in a striped workout outfit, as she promoted her clothing line and showed off the storefront that’s selling her pieces.

Although Ray is only 22-years-old, she’s clearly already busy expanding on her social media modeling career by entering the entrepreneurial world. It seems like her fans love her clothing line so far, which features limited runs of new designs that are released periodically.

Previously, the model revealed some of her fitness secrets with Cosmopolitan.

“If my glutes are sore, I tell myself, ‘I probably shouldn’t work them today,’ ” she says. “I just listen to my body. There’s not a certain exercise or specific workout that’s beneficial. I switch it up every day and try to make it fun, because as soon as it feels like a job, you don’t want to do it.”

With that being said, Ray also added that “If you do any exercise right, with the right form, you learn to isolate your muscles.” And when it comes to her diet, she keeps it simple.