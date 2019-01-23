Demi Rose Flaunts Major Curves In Sexy Leather Lingerie

English model Demi Rose is — once again — impressing her fans and getting hearts racing with her sexy social media shares. Earlier today, the brunette bombshell took to popular social media platform Instagram to flaunt her famous curves in a somewhat conventional outfit.

In her most recent Instagram share, the young model is posed front and center, with a flattering and skin-tight outfit on display. As opposed to wearing a bikini — a standard outfit for Rose, if her past photos are anything to go off of — the Instagram starlet is instead wearing a tight and flattering two-piece lingerie set.

As opposed to being made of silk, cotton, or satin, this particular outfit is completely made out of leather. The brassiere hugs Rose’s ample assets and is held together with a few metal loops and leather straps. Normally, the model’s cleavage would be on full display, but the view is occluded by the leather straps holding the outfit together, which includes a leather choker which wraps around Rose’s neck.

The leather is still front and center even when moving downward. Demi Rose’s bottom piece hugs the model’s curves, showing off her wide and curvy hips, which are barely contained by her leather outfit. Attentive viewers might notice the built-in belt portion, and a zipper located toward the southern half of Rose’s body.

Rose is staring directly toward the camera, with her eyes focused dead center. She is posing simply, with one hand brought up towards her face, with the other resting simply by her side. This particular photo — as hinted at in the caption — was taken by Danny Desantos, a photographer based out of London, who has done work for Sixty6 magazine.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi Rose has been escaping from the winter weather by vacationing in sunny Thailand. It seems this latest snapshot was taken while the starlet was on vacation, as the photo’s geotag states that the image was taken at the Baba Beach Club, a high-end luxury hotel situated in Thailand.

Despite only being live for a little more than an hour — at the time of writing, that is — Demi Rose’s latest snap has proved to be popular among her 8-plus million followers, having racked up over 81,000 likes and close to 600 comments.

While the model is still based abroad, an anonymous source revealed to the Sun— in an interview from 2018 — that the young starlet and her boyfriend, Chris Martinez, may soon be moving to the United States.

“She’s got a big fanbase in the U.S. and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modeling and has some big things lined up with famous brands. Demi and Chris have already got a place together in Ibiza, but they’ll be living together in the U.S. too,” the source detailed.