Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Tight Tummy On Instagram

Rob Gronkoswki’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, loves to show off her famous curves, and often takes to social media to do so.

On Tuesday, Jan. 22, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a sexy photo of herself flaunting her toned abs and tight tummy. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model smiles as she strikes a sexy pose for camera.

In the snapshot, Kostek has her eyes close as she turns her face away from the camera. She has her hands on her hips as she sports a pair of skin tight black leggings and a matching black crop top. She also stays warm in the cold weather by donning a bright, neon yellow puffer jacket.

The outfit puts Kostek’s insane abs on full display as she dons a full face of makeup, including natural-looking eyes and brows, pink blush, and a dark wine-colored lipstick.

In the caption of the photograph, Camille reveals that she is a very “happy girl” and that she only wants “good vibes” from those people in her “tribe,” whom she holds closely, adding that if the people around her aren’t positive that they can simply “step aside,” because she seemingly doesn’t need any negative energy in her life.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek recently sat down for an interview with The Improper Bostonian, and opened up about how her childhood shaped the woman she is today, revealing that she lived with very loving and supportive parents, and that her mother helped her to be understanding and accepting.

“Luckily, I grew up in a very supportive household. My mom is my biggest inspiration. I grew up in a home without a scale. But I had always been involved in things that relied partially on the way that I looked, whether it was as a dancer, or a cheerleader, or TV hosting, and eventually modeling. I’m very well aware that I hold myself to a high standard for beauty, but at the end of the day, everyone has their issues,” Kostek told the publication.

In the interview, Camille also reveals that she is also about female empowerment, claiming that she is a “girls’ girl,” who loves to cultivate relationships with other women. She says she also loves to give people the benefit of the doubt, and try to be kind as much as possible, of course never knowing what someone’s story may be.

