Elsa Hosk Stuns Fans With Her Very First Couture Show As A Bride

Swedish supermodel model Elsa Hosk is well-known among her social media fans for being a Victoria’s Secret angel. And ever since she has donned the Fantasy Bra at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018, she has become exceedingly popular, particularly on Instagram.

Since she is super active on Instagram, her 5.1 million fans are accustomed to seeing her risque photographs which the model posts from time to time to send temperatures absolutely soaring. Tuesday afternoon, however, was different as the model left all of her fans and followers awe-struck after she posted photos and videos from her very first couture show for Ralph & Russo where she dressed up as a gorgeous bride.

The show — which took place as part of the Paris Fashion Week 2019 this year — featured various models who walked the ramp in the designer label but Elsa, who was the show stopper, stole the limelight as she not only looked beautiful in the dress but her glamorous gait left everyone absolutely mesmerized.

According to an article by Harper’s Bazaar, the Ralph & Russo finale gown is always a highlight on the couture fashion week calendar – and 2019 was no exception. The gorgeous white dress, which was covered in intricate beading, accentuated Elsa’s amazing figure and also made a statement from the back as it took four people to carry it.

Elsa wore no jewelry so as not to take away the attention from the dress, and she wore a full face of makeup to pull off a very glamorous look. Within 10 minutes of going live, the post in question became an instant hit among fans and it racked up 30,000 likes and more than 200 comments where everyone showered the 30-year-old hottie with countless compliments.

One fan called her “the next level stunning,” while another one said that they have never seen a bride more beautiful than Elsa. Others praised her beauty by writing complimentary phrases and words like “epitome of perfection,” “a dream bride,” “the most beautiful model in the world,” and even “the most gorgeous woman on Earth.” Many of her female fans also expressed their envy and admiration for the dress and said that after seeing Elsa as a bride, they also feel like getting married.

The current post was in stark comparison to her previous Instagram post wherein she posed naked to send pulses immediately racing. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the VS angel wore nothing at all and only partially covered herself up with a sheer white curtain that left little to the imagination.

And although the previous post garnered close to 300,000 likes, it is quite certain that the bridal pic will become one of the most famous pictures of Elsa because she absolutely killed it at the runway.