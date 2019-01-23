Michael Schumacher’s Son, Mick, Following In Legend’s Footsteps By Signing With Ferrari

Michael Schumacher is without doubt one of the biggest names in Formula 1. The athlete still holds the record for the most championship wins in the history of the sport, winning his first two for Benetton Ford and the rest, five in a row, in the fiery red of the Ferrari.

Although Michael has gone radio silent since he suffered major head injuries during a skiing accident in December 2013, his son, Mick, has become a rising star in motorsport. Given his father’s legacy, this should come as no surprise to those following his budding career.

Mick has just made another move that would have his father brimming with joy. As reported by Formula 1, the 19-year-old has officially signed a contract to become part of the Ferrari family in 2019.

The young Schumacher’s signing to the Italian team comes after a wonderful 2018 season in the European Formula 3. Among his 14 podiums for the season came eight victories, which secured him the title.

This year will see him racing in Formula 2 in the Ferrari, a competition which, should he win it, will elevate him to Formula 1 in 2020 given that winners cannot remain in the competition after a championship win. As a Ferrari Driver Academy alum, as well as the name he carries, it seems unlikely that the Italian side would take issue with that promotion.

“I am thrilled that Ferrari has entered a partnership with me and my next future in motorsport will be in red, being part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and also of the Scuderia Ferrari Family,” Mick Schumacher said.

“Again, this is another step forward in the right direction, and I can only profit from the immense amount of expertise bundled there. Be sure I will make everything to extract whatever helps me achieve my dream, racing in Formula 1.”

Mick is well aware of the legacy that will follow him to the Italian team, making the contract all the more special to both him and his family. Of course, Ferrari will be just as eager to have a Schumacher back behind the wheel of their cars as well.

“For someone like me who has known him from birth, there’s no doubt that welcoming Mick into Ferrari has a special emotional meaning, but we have chosen him for his talent and the human and professional qualities that have already distinguished him despite his young age,” Mattia Binotto, Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari, explained of the decision.

As part of the Ferrari family, it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility for fans to see Mick behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car on test or practice days this year already, as the team has been known to put their young drivers in the seat prior to their joining Formula 1.

Either way, when it does happen, it will be a historic moment for the team. Michael has not raced in a Ferrari racing car since 2007, leaving more than a decade between that occasion and his son’s first taste of the Prancing Horse.