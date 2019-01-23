Jessica Simpson’s Baby Will Be Named Birdie – Here’s Why

The singer and designer has chosen a family name for her second daughter.

Jessica Simpson is pregnant with her third baby, and now it appears she really is nesting. Days after Simpson’s weekend baby shower stirred up some unexpected chirping on social media, a source close to the star has confirmed the soon-to-be-born baby girl’s name will indeed be Birdie, People reports. The insider told the celebrity site that Birdie is a family name on the pop singer’s side.

Over the weekend, Jessica Simpson had a “Birdie’s Nest” themed baby shower, as previously shared by the Inquisitr. Simpson wore a custom white Trista Smith gown and a flower crown as she posed with her family under a neon sign reading “Birdie’s Nest.”

Jessica also tagged her baby shower photos with the phrase, while a photo of the lunch menu from the party revealed that “a little birdie” encouraged guests to “stuff their beaks.” The Birdie theme prompted a strong reaction on social media as followers debated whether or not Birdie could be the singer’s possible name for her third baby.

Now, the Simpson insider has shut down the debate by confirming the baby girl’s name is a done deal.

“Birdie is the baby’s name. The shower was a bird’s nest theme to celebrate Birdie. It was a great day. Jessica is feeling very loved and she is ready for [Birdie] to come. “

Entertainment Tonight also caught up with a source close to Simpson, who explained that Jessica “just loved” the name Birdie and “thought it was so sweet.” The insider told ET that the baby shower was held in Simpson’s backyard and that the pregnant star dreamed up the bird’s nest theme herself.

Jessica Simpson has received very mixed reviews for her baby name choice. Some followers have blasted the pregnant star for the Birdie name, pointing out that at least the child will be able to change it someday. Others defended the fashionista over the unique name choice and reminded the haters that it’s not their baby or their business.

Jessica Simpson, who is married to retired NFL player Eric Johnson, previously received criticism for the names of her other two older kids, daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5, who were also both named using family names. Maxwell Drew was named after combining Johnson’s middle name (Maxwell) and the maiden name (Drew) of Simpson’s mom, Tina. Us Weekly also revealed that for Ace Knute, the couple honored Johnson’s Swedish paternal grandfather with their son’s middle name.