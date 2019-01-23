Bradley Cooper’s Girlfriend Irina Shayk Gushes Over Motherhood, Calling It ‘One Of The Greatest Things’

Irina Shayk is one proud mama.

In 2017, the model gave birth to her first child, daughter Lea De Seine, with actor Bradley Cooper and now she already has nearly two years of motherhood under her belt. And in an interview with W Magazine, the 33-year-old couldn’t help but gush over motherhood and how important it is to her to be a mom.

“I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world. I don’t think it’s changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world.”

But while she did confess that motherhood hasn’t changed her very much, she did also share that she hates it when people comment on the way she dresses. Shayk thinks that just because she has a child, doesn’t mean that she needs to throw her modeling career out the window or stop wearing the clothes that she used to before she became a mom.

“I’m like, ‘Give me a break, girl.’ We live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn’t mean you have to change and dress different,” she told the publication.

“Keep expressing yourself and who you are.”

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are here and they are goals. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EaNmD2cfQm — iconic (@faveslooks) January 7, 2019

Most recently, Irina’s boyfriend and baby daddy Bradley Cooper made headlines for an award that never happened. As the Inquisitr shared, Cooper’s directorial debut for his film A Star Is Born didn’t earn him an Oscar nomination for Best Director like everyone else expected.

The film was nominated by the Academy for eight other awards including Best Picture and Cooper was also nominated for Best Actor. But normally, a nod for Best Picture earns the Director of the nominated film a nomination as well, which is why many believe that Cooper was snubbed.

The movie also scored nods for Best Actress for Lady Gaga, Best Original Song for the hit song “Shallow,” Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott, Best Adapted Screenplay for Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters, as well as Best Cinematography for Matthew Libatique.

A Star is Born came in third place in terms of award nominations. Roma and The Favourite ended up earning 10 nominations a piece and they were both also nominated for Best Picture. And in addition to Cooper, a few other actors were snubbed at this year’s award show. John David Washington was not nominated for his role in BlacKkKlansman and actress Emily Blunt was snubbed for both her roles in Mary Poppins Returns as well as A Quiet Place.

The Oscars will air on February 24 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.