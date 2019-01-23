Brett Kavanaugh ‘Likely’ To Be Investigated For Perjury, Says House Democrat

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice under a rather dark cloud last year. Prior to his confirmation, a woman came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of having sexually assaulted her years earlier at a house party when she was just a minor. Despite this and a Senate judiciary committee listening to both sides of the story, he was confirmed just days later.

Now it seems there is more controversy surrounding Kavanaugh. Fox News is reporting that House Democrats want the Supreme Court Justice investigated for perjury.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) was speaking on Friday to a group of activists from the conservative organization America Rising. Footage of the conversation betrays exactly how the freshman representative feels about Kavanaugh and the fact that he was confirmed to the Supreme Court in spite of those allegations.

“There’s no question [Kavanaugh] committed perjury during the confirmation hearings and so forth,” Neguse said, responding to questions about possibly impeaching Kavanaugh now that Democrats have control of the House. “I think the Judiciary Committee is likely to take that up.”

After the November 4 elections and the swearing in of new members to the House and Senate on January 3, Neguse is now a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Judiciary Committee Freshman Democrat Rep. Joe Neguse Floats Perjury Probe of Justice Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/VaxidPzjZC — Minnesota Sun (@TheMinnesotaSun) January 22, 2019

Neguse did not specify which statements he thought Kavanaugh had made which perjured him.

The perjury accusations came on the heels of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate proper failing to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Whether or not Kavanaugh committed perjury relies on whether or not he knew of the allegations leveled at him by Deborah Ramirez at the time he faced the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to the Daily Wire.

Those accusations were made public just days before Kavanaugh answered their questions, adding to those made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Kavanaugh claimed he heard about the allegations from an article published by the New Yorker, but apparently the judge was “privately asking his social group and a handful of former Yale Law School classmates whether they were aware of someone from his time at Yale preparing to smear him with a false claim of sexual assault.”

A previous investigation into the situation found that Kavanaugh had not had the name of the person who had spoken to the publication prior to the article being released.

Democrats previously stated they would not be reopening any case into Kavanaugh, but Neguse clearly feels very differently about the newest Justice on the Supreme Court panel if his latest statements are anything to go by. It also appears as though the Democrats now want to investigate the FBI’s investigation into Kavanaugh over the allegations from Ford.