‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Shares Sultry Bra Top Pic On Instagram

The TV show host also has been seen out on the town with aspiring country music singer Hunter Price

Despite enduring a messy and heated custody battle with her ex Thomas Ravenel, 56, Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has been spotted stepping out with a new man after sharing a sexy shot of herself on Instagram.

Dennis revealed that she’s dating aspiring country singer Hunter Price, which she announced on Instagram by posting a sweet photo of the two of them snuggled up at a table, cozily enjoying each other’s company.

In the comments section of her post, Dennis discussed the budding relationship. When Southern Charm co-star Naomie Olindo spied the post, she just had to comment.

“OoOoOoOoO insta offish,” Olindo teasingly wrote.

Dennis responded in a cryptic and cool way.

“right?!” responded Dennis, 26, adding, “tH@t$ wHeN u KnO iT$ rE@L amirite??”

Price, 25, competed on Season 13 of America’s Got Talent, but was eliminated in the judge cuts round.

Before Dennis shared the cute couples photo, she shared a sultry shot of herself posing grandiosely with her flaming red hair flowing behind her as she peered through yellow tinted glasses.

A vivid greenish-yellow jacket draped over her shoulders with a dark green bra top peeking out from under it. The bra top doesn’t cover all of her assets, which are peeking through the bottom of the bra top. The lingerie-looking piece of apparel is connected to black mesh as part of a bodysuit covered by tight black leather pants. Thigh-high lace-up black boots fuel her overall sexy look.

“The time will come when, with elation, you will greet yourself arriving at your own door, in your own mirror, and will smile at the other’s welcome. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The beholder is you,” she captioned the photo.

Dennis has had a rough past few months as she battles her ex for custody of their daughter Kensington, 4, and son Saint, 3. In October, Dennis filed documents in Charleston, South Carolina, seeking primary custody of the two kids because her ex “relied upon the use of full-time nannies,” People reported.

She also said recent sexual assault allegations brought against him, along with his recent arrest, were cause for concern, she stated in her filing. She alleged that he “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.

Ravenel filed a counterclaim one month later, denying all of Dennis’ allegations. He claimed that she sought primary custody “for the sole and/or primary purpose” of securing her role on the show and “progressing her storyline as the ‘rehabilitated mother who regains possession of her minor children.'” Dennis lost custody of her kids and entered rehab in 2016 after failing a drug test.