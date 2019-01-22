Tyler Baltierra Celebrates Dad And Sister’s Sobriety In Touching Post: ‘Can’t Say Enough How Proud I Am’

Tyler Baltierra’s father and sister have certainly come a long way in their sobriety.

As fans of the show Teen Mom OG know, Tyler’s sister, Amber, and his father, Butch, have suffered through substance abuse issues through a good part of their lives and some of those struggles have played out on the hit MTV show. Luckily, the two are both doing well and Tyler made sure to let his millions of Instagram followers know how proud he is of the pair.

In a photo posted to his account earlier today, Tyler, Butch, and Amber all put their arms around one another as they also sport smiles on their faces. The trio look casual with Tyler and his father in jeans and long-sleeved shirts and Amber in a sweatshirt and black leggings.

Baltierra does not reveal exactly where they are in the photo, but in the caption of the image, he gushes over how proud he is of his father and sister.

“Writing this with tears in my eyes because words can’t express the amount of peace & joy I feel in my heart,” he started the post. “After seeing these two at their lowest & now seeing them sober & steadily climbing, I just can’t say enough how proud I am of both of them!”

“I am a firm believer that the power of unconditional love in a family can truly transform the dynamic & I’m just so happy to call these two my family…I love you both SO MUCH & I’m SO PROUD OF YOU!!!”

The photo has already earned the reality star a ton of attention with over 179,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments. Many fans commented on the post to let Tyler know that they’re proud of his family members for coming so far while countless other followers shared similar struggles that they are going through in their own lives.

And Tyler is going to be a father for the third time in the very near future. As the Inquisitr recently reported, Tyler’s wife Catelynn is pregnant with the couple’s third child. The pair gave up their daughter Carly for adoption when they were teenagers and recently welcomed another daughter, Nova, into the family four years ago.

On Monday evening, Catelynn told fans that she was experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions with just a few weeks to go in her pregnancy and it’s expected that she will give birth very soon. Only time will tell what the pair end up naming their third child.