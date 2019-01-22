Prince William Acts As Journalist And Interviews Sir David Attenborough: ‘Nice To Turn The Tables For Once’

Prince William discussed the environment with Attenborough at the World Economic Forum.

While Prince William is usually the one being interviewed, he got to play a journalist on Tuesday, January 22 People is reporting. William got to interview Sir David Attenborough and discuss environmental issues at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. While the subject matter was intense, the two men reportedly joked with each other while simultaneously addressing the serious topic.

“It’s a personal treat for me to be sitting asking you the questions,” William said at the start of the interview. “It’s nice to turn the tables for once.”

The 92-year-old Attenborough had tons of wisdom to share with William and the audience. The broadcaster and natural historian most recently narrated the upcoming nature documentary, Our Planet, which will be available to stream on Netflix on April 5. The passionate environmentalist, who will be awarded a Crystal Award at the Forum, used his interview to give a call to action.

“We can wreck the natural world with ease,” Attenborough said.

“We can wreck the natural world without even noticing. But, in doing so, we wreck ourselves. I ask this room to care for the natural world. There is more power in this room than any gathering anywhere. The people here need to do something about the natural world.”

Top quotes from Prince William’s interview with Sir David Attenborough at Davos 2019 @KensingtonRoyal https://t.co/Jl6Y1CzMBq #wef19 pic.twitter.com/zY0ytmabef — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 22, 2019

This is not the first time Attenborough has worked with a member of the royal family. Aside for the obvious — he was knighted in 1985 — he also made an appearance in the documentary The Queen’s Green Planet. The film details Queen Elizabeth’s conservation efforts around the world thanks to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy Project, which focuses on protecting the earth’s forests.

In addition, William presented Attenborough an award for his services to wildlife during the 2016 Tusk Conservation Awards. In September of 2017, William had a conversation with Attenborough at the premiere of Blue Planet II at the British Film Institute. On Wednesday, January 23, William is set to be a part of a panel discussing mental health issues. The discussion is said to specifically focus on how employers have a responsibility to ensure a healthy work environment. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will also serve as a member of the panel.

William’s lovely wife, Kate Middleton, was also pictured doing important work on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge met with members of the organization Family Action Lewisham, which helps vulnerable families with emotional and financial issues. Middleton was there to help debut the charity’s latest resource, a confidential national support line called “FamilyLine.”