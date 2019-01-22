Halle Berry Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Bikini As She Treats Herself To A Face Mask For Latest Instagram Snap

Actress Halle Berry has been hard at work on the third installment of the John Wick film series and is certainly deserving of some pampering time, which she was, fortunately, able to indulge in this week, sharing a sizzling snap to social media to let her fans know one of her favorite ways to relax.

On Tuesday, January 22, the star posted a steamy photo to her Instagram account as she participated in what appears to be a holiday she came up with herself–“Treat Ya Self Tuesday.”

In the sexy snap, Halle put on a busty display for her 4.5 million followers in a tiny string bikini that tied behind her neck and featured a plunging neckline, flaunting an ample amount of cleavage and her enviably tiny waist for her fans that was sure to make them pause their scrolling through the popular social media app. The actress posed with her mouth open wide and her head pressed up against a window, the sun’s rays highlighting the face mask she had applied as a method of relaxation and skin rejuvenation.

“When in doubt, face masks are EVERYTHING,” Halle explained to her fans in the caption of the photo, letting them know that one of her favorite products to use is the “Ageless Facial in a Box” from the Olga Lorencin Skin Care line.

Fans of the stunning actress certainly loved the barely-there look from Halle, awarding the photo nearly 50,000 likes in just three hours of going live. Hundreds also flocked to the comment section to let the X-Men star know their own favorite products, as well as compliment her on her flawless figure.

“Even with a mask you are beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“No matter what YOU are always PICTURE PERFECT,” said another.

Others wondered if the skin care product was the 52-year-old’s secret to her youthful look.

Aside from indulging in the occasional face mask, Halle also takes extremely good care of her body by working out, and frequently shares “#FitnessFriday” posts to her Instagram account to let her followers know what type of physical activity she likes to participate in. A few months ago, the actress curated a post in which she revealed to her followers an essential part of her workout routine–cardio.

“I believe that my fitness regime is not complete without it! Cardio and heart health can go hand-in-hand; it efficiently pumps blood through the body, balancing your blood pressure and resting heart rate,” Halle explained in the post.