Sarah Palin Verbally Attacks Alyssa Milano After The Actress Compares President’s Slogan To The KKK

Things are heating up between Palin and Milano following the incident involving a Native American and teens from Covington Catholic High School.

The mom from Alaska who rocked the boat when was selected as a former vice-presidential candidate is making headlines again.

Sarah Palin chimed in with right-wing critics who are verbally attacking actress Alyssa Milano after she tweeted that President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats are analogous to the white hoods worm by members of the KKK, People reported.

“The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself,” Milano, 46, tweeted.

Milano appeared to be referring to the altercation in Washington, D.C., between a group of teenage boys from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky who were sporting MAGA hats during a conflict with Native American activists.

A video of the incident has since gone viral, which showed the boys surrounding and harassing Nathan Phillips, a Vietnam War veteran and elder in the Omaha tribe. The boys were in the nation’s capital city for a March for Life rally.

It turns out that other footage revealed that Phillips actually was intervening between the students and a small group of Black Hebrew Israelites, according to People, who were shouting obscenities at the youth and degrading their pro-Trump attire. Phillips continued to play his drum and was chanting what he later called a “peaceful prayer” in the hopes of diffusing the tense situation.

Sarah Palin Points to Her Kids to Defend Against Alyssa Milano Saying MAGA Hats Are Like KKK Hoods https://t.co/QH8iMA4wDb — People (@people) January 22, 2019

He ultimately was surrounded by the boys. A student later identified as Nick Sandmann defended himself and his group’s actions, stating that Phillips was the aggressor in the situation, People reported.

“He locked eyes with me and approached me, coming within inches of my face,” he said. “I never interacted with this protestor. I did not speak to him. I did not make any hand gestures or other aggressive moves. To be honest, I was startled and confused as to why he had approached me.”

After Milano tweeted her comments about the incident,, Palin retorted on Instagram that Milano was out of line to correlate Trump supporters to the KKK’s “history of violent bigotry.” Palin pointed out that her children are of indigenous descent and her youngest son Trig has Down syndrome. In a previous New York Times article, Palin’s husband claimed he is an Alaska Native on his grandmother’s side.

“Alyssa, did you not know white hoods represented hatred for minorities and ‘handicapped’ children and adults whom the hooded KKK and white supremacists deemed unworthy of life?” Palin, 54, wrote alongside two photos she posted of herself with Trig. “So… from your warped Hollywood perch are you including MAGA-wearing moms of Native American kids (like mine) AND ‘different’ children (like mine) in your intolerant, prejudiced, gag-inducing rhetoric?”

