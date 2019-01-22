Olivia Culpo Rocks Pigtail Buns As She Feasts On Giant Ice Cream Sundae

Model Olivia Culpo is looking stunning in her latest Instagram snapshot.

It’s not uncommon for the 26-year-old to share beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram account and this afternoon was no exception. In an image posted to her account, the model sits in a pink booth as she poses for the camera. Culpo rests her head in her hands and rocks a full face of makeup in the gorgeous shot.

The on-again off-again girlfriend of NFL star Danny Amendola wears her long dark locks up in pigtail buns while also sporting a cozy black sweater. Just in front of her sits a plate of multi-colored noodles as well as a giant purple, pink, yellow, green, and blue ice cream sundae.

Thus far, the post has earned the model a lot of attention from her 3.7 million-plus Instagram followers. In addition to 35,000 likes, Culpo’s post has also earned her 200 comments and they’re growing by the second. Some fans took to the post to comment on the amazing desserts that sit in front of Olivia while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful she looks.

“You scream for coldness of the ice cream @oliviaculpo but it’s my favorite snacks and dessert too best to eat when summer and hot season.”

“You’re the cutest girl on earth,” another wrote.

“Omg gorgeous pic!!!! Love your space buns,” one more chimed in.

It’s nice to see Olivia kicking back and taking a little break from her busy schedule. As the Inquisitr shared, the model just launched a collaboration with clothing retailer Express and has been posting photos from her line with her Instagram followers. Olivia’s collection is already live on the Express website. The collection features everything from chic workout gear to shorts to crop tops and even dresses. Pieces in the collection range from $34.90-$138.

In a press release, Express President and CEO David Kornberg couldn’t help but beam about the newest collection.

“At Express, we outfit ambitious, driven people with fashion that inspires upward momentum in their lives. Our collection with Olivia does just that with pieces that allow women to dress confidently no matter where their day may take them. The robust assortment offers empowering fashion choices while remaining true to Olivia’s signature style,” he said. “We are thrilled to partner with Olivia as she truly embodies both ‘GRL PWR’ and fearlessness, which come to life in the collection.”

It seems like a great partnership for both Olivia and Express.